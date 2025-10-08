Building 50 closed due to electrical outage: Latest updates

Building 50, the University of North Florida’s science and engineering building, remains without power and will be closed through Friday as maintenance workers continue repairs.
The outage was caused by a main switchgear failure on Sunday night, according to a university spokesperson on Monday. On Tuesday, the spokesperson confirmed that maintenance was able to begin working on replacing the switchgear. An emergency generator is currently powering critical facilities, but the building is closed for classes and other activities through the end of this week.
Students who have classes scheduled in Building 50 should contact their faculty member for next steps.