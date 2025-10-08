UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Building 50 closed through Thursday, university still working to restore power 

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Oct 8, 2025
UNF’s Building 50, the science and engineering building, is closed through Tuesday due to an electrical failure. (George Lansing Taylor Jr./UNF Digital Commons)

Building 50, the University of North Florida’s science and engineering building, remains without power and will be closed through Thursday, according to a campus alert.

The outage was caused by a main switchgear failure on Sunday night, according to a university spokesperson on Monday. On Tuesday, the spokesperson confirmed that maintenance was able to begin working on replacing the switchgear. An emergency generator is currently powering critical facilities, but the building is closed for classes and other activities through Thursday.

“Work is underway to replace the switchgear,” a university spokesperson wrote in a message Tuesday. 

In its latest alert, the university advised students to contact their faculty member if they had classes in Building 50 scheduled during this time.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

