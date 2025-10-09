UNF sophomore killed in motorcycle accident on Town Center Parkway

A UNF student was killed Wednesday evening in a motorcycle accident near the Saint Johns Town Center, a university spokesperson confirmed.

The student, 21-year-old sophomore Hunter Ford, died Wednesday after his motorcycle struck an Audi while he was driving west on Town Center Parkway. Police said the woman in the Audi made a left turn onto Tropea Way when Ford’s motorcycle struck the car’s front passenger’s side fender in the intersection.

The collision caused Ford to be thrown from his motorcycle, according to information from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Ford was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Audi remained on the scene and has been cooperative with detectives conducting the traffic investigation, according to JSO.

Ford was a social media influencer, often posting about riding his bicycle around campus and attending various campus events. Many UNF students and friends of Ford’s have left comments on his social media accounts, following his death.

“Bro rest in peace man. You were the funniest guy and always so chill. I appreciate you man and all you did. Lotta love, lotta prayers, God got you now,” said David Jimenez in an Instagram comment.

“Hunter, you are so incredibly loved. You’ve been a literal ray of sunshine in this world since we were kids. This world is unkind, I don’t get it, but I’ll see you again,” said user hi.ashia in another comment.

Ford was studying computer science and was also an IT Systems Analyst intern at UNF. In 2023, he was recognized by the university for winning the AI for Good Hackathon.

Ford’s death marks the 133rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 35th involving a motorcycle, according to JSO.

