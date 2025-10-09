UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
Categories:

UNF sophomore killed in motorcycle accident on Town Center Parkway

Sasha Koresh and Madelyn Schneider | Oct 9, 2025
David Green
Friends and loved ones of Ford left flowers near the sidewalk at the intersection of Tropea Way and Town Center Parkway, where the motorcycle accident occurred.

A UNF student was killed Wednesday evening in a motorcycle accident near the Saint Johns Town Center, a university spokesperson confirmed.

The student, 21-year-old sophomore Hunter Ford, died Wednesday after his motorcycle struck an Audi while he was driving west on Town Center Parkway. Police said the woman in the Audi made a left turn onto Tropea Way when Ford’s motorcycle struck the car’s front passenger’s side fender in the intersection.

The collision caused Ford to be thrown from his motorcycle, according to information from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Ford was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Audi remained on the scene and has been cooperative with detectives conducting the traffic investigation, according to JSO.

Ford was a social media influencer, often posting about riding his bicycle around campus and attending various campus events. Many UNF students and friends of Ford’s have left comments on his social media accounts, following his death.

“Bro rest in peace man. You were the funniest guy and always so chill. I appreciate you man and all you did. Lotta love, lotta prayers, God got you now,” said David Jimenez in an Instagram comment. 

“Hunter, you are so incredibly loved. You’ve been a literal ray of sunshine in this world since we were kids. This world is unkind, I don’t get it, but I’ll see you again,” said user hi.ashia in another comment.

Ford was studying computer science and was also an IT Systems Analyst intern at UNF. In 2023, he was recognized by the university for winning the AI for Good Hackathon.

Ford’s death marks the 133rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 35th involving a motorcycle, according to JSO. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF's Building 50, the science and engineering building, is closed through Tuesday due to an electrical failure. (George Lansing Taylor Jr./UNF Digital Commons)
Building 50 closed due to electrical outage: Latest updates
A lake in front of a UNF building surrounded by green grass and trees.
Investigation ongoing in attempted sexual assault near UNF campus
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG committees discuss future initiatives, plan “bonding” activities, approve travel requests
Above view of UNF Building 50: Science and Engineering
Science and Engineering building closed for third day due to power outage
More in News
UNFPD police cars.
UNF police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault near campus
UNF's Building 50, the science and engineering building, is closed through Tuesday due to an electrical failure. (George Lansing Taylor Jr./UNF Digital Commons)
Building 50 remains closed through Tuesday following weekend electrical outage
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
UNF secures $2.1 million federal grant to bolster civics education in Northeast Florida
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
What the government shutdown means for college students
About the Contributors
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, News Editor
Sasha Koresh is Spinnaker’s news editor and is a senior studying journalism and political science at UNF. Sasha started her work for Spinnaker as a volunteer and joined the staff that following spring. She was promoted to news editor in August 2025.
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a senior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.