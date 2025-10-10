UNF releases statement following death of student Hunter Ford, memorial pending

The University of North Florida community is mourning the loss of student Hunter Ford, an information technology major who died Wednesday evening in a motorcycle accident.

A university spokesperson provided the following statement, noting Ford’s accomplishments and “bright and kind personality”:

“The University is saddened to learn about the passing of UNF student Hunter Ford, who was studying information technology in the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction. He also worked on campus with the ITS Department, where he will be remembered for his bright and kind personality. We extend our deepest condolences to Hunter’s family and friends and have counseling resources available for the Osprey community.”

Ford, who was also a staff member with the university’s Information Technology Services Department, is remembered by peers and colleagues for his positive spirit and dedication to his work.

Additionally, Ford was known by many as a rising campus social media personality. He posted frequently on Instagram about riding his bicycle around campus and attended various university and club events.

An official memorial for Ford has not been announced. A university spokesperson said UNF is waiting to coordinate with Ford’s family before it sends a notice to the campus community about a memorial service.

The university encourages members of the Osprey community who are grieving to seek support. The UNF Counseling Center is available to students, and Health Advocate is available to faculty and staff who wish to talk with someone.

