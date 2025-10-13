Dyal-Summerall discuss 2025 Homecoming Court details and plans

We are a little over a month away from UNF’s Homecoming 2025 King and Queen announcement during the North Florida Ospreys basketball game on Nov. 15.

With each King and Queen receiving $1500 in grant award money, Spinnaker sat down with Student Body President Amelia Dyal and Vice President Vevvy Summerall to discuss events, eligibility requirements and important dates for prospective Homecoming Court candidates.

How can I apply?

Homecoming Court applications are available through the Perch Portal, opening on Monday, Oct. 6 and closing Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

Am I eligible?

Following the SG guidelines, Homecoming candidates must be:

A UNF undergraduate student who has 30 institutional credit hours or more.

A UNF graduate student who has 9 or more institutional credit hours.

In good academic standing with a minimum institutional GPA of 2.50 or higher for undergraduates, and a 3.0 or higher for graduate students.

Not be prohibited from participation in Student Government by the UNF Student Conduct Office.

Be an active UNF student enrolled in at least one course (minimum 3 credit hours).

Violation of the Homecoming Policies and Procedures may result in disqualification under the discretion of the Homecoming Court committee.

In terms of eligibility assurance, Summerall said, “The committee will determine the eligibility of applicants.”

Homecoming Court Timeline and Oversight

After applications close on Oct. 14, several homecoming festivities will follow, according to Dyal and Summerall.

On Oct. 15 and 17, applicants can expect an email from SG confirming their eligibility for the first round. The UNF Student Body will not be voting during this process, as applicants are subject to the Homecoming Court Committee’s approval, Summerall confirms.

SG will be conducting campus-wide events promoting the Homecoming Court on Oct. 20 to 24. Such events will be announced through the UNF SG Instagram, according to Dyal and Summerall.

During this time, candidates will be expected to attend mandatory informational meetings on Oct. 22 and Oct. 24. Failure to attend both meetings, without an excused absence, will result in disqualification.

The “Countdown to the Crown” campaigning begins Monday, Nov. 3, when students will be able to vote for their Homecoming Court winners through the Perch Portal.

In regard to the student vote, Dyal said the “Royal Vote” will last from Nov. 3 through 5.

The following day, Nov. 6, Homecoming Court winners will be announced on the UNF Student Government Instagram.

The anticipated crowning of the 2025 Homecoming Court King and Queen will take place during halftime of the Men’s North Florida Ospreys basketball game on Nov. 15.

UNF Homecoming King and Queen will each be awarded a one-time payment of $1500, according to the UNF SG website.

For more information on events during Homecoming, visit the UNF website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.