UNF Athletics extends athletic director Nick Morrow through 2030-31, announces new promotion

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor | 3:48 pm
Riley Platt
Athletic Director Nick Morrow is now contracted with the Ospreys through June of 2031.

On Monday afternoon, the University of North Florida and North Florida athletics announced a contract extension and promotion for Director of Athletics Nick Morrow.

Announced as the department’s seventh athletic director in 2021, Morrow was extended through June of 2031. Additionally, Morrow will now have a new title called “Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics.

‘”I’m incredibly blessed and honored to continue serving as Director of Athletics at the University of North Florida,” Morrow told UNF Athletics. “This extension is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our coaches, staff, student-athletes and the entire Osprey community.”

Extension Details

According to the press release, Morrow raised just over eight million dollars in 2024-25, setting a new record for the athletic department. This has helped UNF to renovate numerous athletic facilities, including the UNF arena locker rooms, Hodges Stadium’s weight room, and its turf, according to the press release.

“Nick Morrow is one of the best leaders in all of collegiate athletics,” University of North Florida President Moez Limayem said. “His teamwork, leadership, dedication and drive are only some of the key reasons that North Florida Athletics has continued to shatter records and elevate its standard of success in all aspects.”

Two summers ago, Morrow shared his goal of building up resources for all team sports.

“We’re trying to build up the resources,” Morrow said in July of 2024. “How can we position ourselves so we can get the most out of every one of our 19 teams.”

On the field, UNF Athletics mentioned the school’s 22 NCAA postseason appearances across 11 sports with Morrow at the helm. Last year, UNF won ASUN championships in men’s soccer, softball, and beach volleyball.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

