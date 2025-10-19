UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

Fall SG elections uncontested for second year in a row, voting process canceled

RJ Kinard, Government Reporter | Oct 19, 2025

The Student Government elections’ office confirmed the Fall 2025 Senate election is uncontested for the second year in a row.

“Unopposed senator candidates shall be declared the winner by acclamation and shall not be placed on the ballot,” Supervisor of Elections Asvidhi Ladumor said in a written statement.

Ladumor’s statement echoes the election code, which states ​​that if none of the running Senate candidates are contested, SG must call off the election. Section 602.8 C 7 of the election code reads: “Unopposed senator candidates shall be declared the winner by acclamation. No election for the respective seat shall be held.”

According to the list of senatorial candidates in the election, 14 candidates were running, but more than 20 candidates are needed to hold a contested election.

Elections for the open Senate seats this election cycle were set to occur on Oct. 21 and 22.

Below is the unofficial list of election winners, along with their party affiliation:

  • Mariana Barnes (Talon)
  • Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebron (Talon)
  • Alexa Dudkiewicz (Talon)
  • Hunter Hayes (SAM)
  • Kalillia Martinez (Talon)
  • Audrey McGrath (Talon)
  • Amy-Lee Murray (Talon)
  • Algesia Pani (Talon)
  • Benjamin Shmia (Independent)
  • Winter Slaughter (SAM)
  • Christian Snyder (Talon)
  • Jacob Sumners (Talon)
  • Jack Yanow (Talon)
  • Brooke Yates (Talon)

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Assistant Brandon Row filled in for head coach Kristen Wright. No reason was given for Wright's absence.
Error-prone Ospreys swept by Eastern Kentucky while playing without head coach
A white man with a short beard looks into the camera.
Person of interest identified in attempted sexual assault near UNF campus
A photo of the charred, failed switchgear panel in Building 50
Electrical fire in UNF Building 50 prompted week-long closure, cost of damage still unknown
On Sunday, the UNF women's soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Stetson to complete the season sweep of the Hatters.
Ospreys shutout Stetson on senior day, complete season sweep
More in News
UNF Student Body President Amelia Dyal (left) and Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall (right).
Dyal-Summerall discuss 2025 Homecoming Court details and plans
If passed, the legislation would require UNF to rename UNF Drive to 'Charlie James Kirk Drive.' (Courtesy of UNF)
Students react to new Florida bill that would rename UNF Drive after Charlie Kirk
Florida SUS Chancellor Ray Rodrigues smiles. wearing a blue suit with a red tie, he has a beard and is balding
Charlie Kirk social media posts prompt letter telling Florida universities to review conduct policies for employees, students
Hunter Ford smiles, sitting in a truck in the driver's seat.
Memorial details for Hunter Ford, UNF student who died in motorcycle accident last week
More in Student Government
A room with wood walls and gray soundproofing panels, 5 rows of tables, and multiple black chairs.
Student Senate approves new treasurer, nominates senators for committee chairperson
Rows of empty senator seats in the UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.
Fall 2025 Student Government elections: What students should know
Rows of empty senator seats in the UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG Senate confirms senatorial appointments, elects USA chair, approves Swoop Troupe’s special request
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG committees approve new senator appointments, numerous travel requests, special requests
About the Contributor
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard, Government Reporter
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.