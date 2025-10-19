Fall SG elections uncontested for second year in a row, voting process canceled

The Student Government elections’ office confirmed the Fall 2025 Senate election is uncontested for the second year in a row.

“Unopposed senator candidates shall be declared the winner by acclamation and shall not be placed on the ballot,” Supervisor of Elections Asvidhi Ladumor said in a written statement.

Ladumor’s statement echoes the election code, which states ​​that if none of the running Senate candidates are contested, SG must call off the election. Section 602.8 C 7 of the election code reads: “Unopposed senator candidates shall be declared the winner by acclamation. No election for the respective seat shall be held.”

According to the list of senatorial candidates in the election, 14 candidates were running, but more than 20 candidates are needed to hold a contested election.

Elections for the open Senate seats this election cycle were set to occur on Oct. 21 and 22.

Below is the unofficial list of election winners, along with their party affiliation:

Mariana Barnes (Talon)

Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebron (Talon)

Alexa Dudkiewicz (Talon)

Hunter Hayes (SAM)

Kalillia Martinez (Talon)

Audrey McGrath (Talon)

Amy-Lee Murray (Talon)

Algesia Pani (Talon)

Benjamin Shmia (Independent)

Winter Slaughter (SAM)

Christian Snyder (Talon)

Jacob Sumners (Talon)

Jack Yanow (Talon)

Brooke Yates (Talon)

