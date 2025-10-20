Monday Canvas outage impacting students, no timeline for restoration

An outage is affecting access to Canvas and related services at the University of North Florida, with no timeline on when services will be restored, according to a campuswide email from UNF Information Technology Services sent just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The disruption is tied to ongoing issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which powers Canvas, Honorlock and other educational tools used by students, faculty and staff.

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon. It is a cloud computing platform that hosts a variety of digital tools and services at UNF, including Canvas, offering online learning, testing and academic support across the university.

Users attempting to access Canvas may experience continuous loading screens or failure to connect. ITS said it is actively monitoring the situation and will provide an update once services are restored.

As of 11 a.m., Canvas is still inaccessible. To track updates on the outage, click here. ITS will also update students when services have been restored.

