Monday Canvas outage impacting students, no timeline for restoration

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 11:15 am
Mindy McLarty
An error screen related to the Monday Canvas outage impacting UNF students.

An outage is affecting access to Canvas and related services at the University of North Florida, with no timeline on when services will be restored, according to a campuswide email from UNF Information Technology Services sent just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The disruption is tied to ongoing issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which powers Canvas, Honorlock and other educational tools used by students, faculty and staff.

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon. It is a cloud computing platform that hosts a variety of digital tools and services at UNF, including Canvas, offering online learning, testing and academic support across the university.

Users attempting to access Canvas may experience continuous loading screens or failure to connect. ITS said it is actively monitoring the situation and will provide an update once services are restored.

As of 11 a.m., Canvas is still inaccessible. To track updates on the outage, click here. ITS will also update students when services have been restored. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.