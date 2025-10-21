A look at what’s next for President Limayem ahead of USF approval

University of North Florida President Moez Limayem was recently named the sole finalist for the University of South Florida’s presidency, prompting a mix of concern and planning among UNF faculty and administrators as they brace for potential leadership change.

UNF faculty reactions to the announcement of Limayem’s potential departure have varied. UNF Faculty Association President James Beasley said many agree this is “a critical moment of vulnerability” for UNF.

Many worry that the university could be increasingly influenced by external political or institutional forces during a transitional period, according to Beasley.

On Tuesday, USF will hold a Board of Trustees meeting and vote on the approval of Limayem for presidential appointment.

According to a university spokesperson, UNF does not currently have information regarding a presidential search.

The search process under state regulation

Under Florida Board of Governors Regulation 1.002, the Board of Trustees is responsible for conducting the search and selecting a candidate, subject to confirmation by the Board of Governors.

Once a vacancy arises, the university’s BOT Chair—after consulting the BOG Chair—forms a search committee of up to fifteen members. This search committee includes at least one BOG member, at least three trustees, and representatives from faculty, students and the foundation board. The committee, led by a trustee, may also include alumni or community members but cannot include anyone who reports directly to the current president.

Before the search begins, the BOT conducts an executive compensation analysis comparing salaries and benefits at peer institutions to determine an appropriate compensation range. If needed, the BOT may hire an executive search firm familiar with Florida’s open-government laws. The BOT Chair then issues a formal charge outlining the committee’s responsibilities and timeline.

The search committee manages a dedicated webpage posting meeting materials, applicant lists and opportunities for public input. It develops position criteria and a marketing plan—both approved by the BOT—and identifies, recruits, and vets candidates through background and reference checks. After interviews, the committee forwards an unranked list of at least two qualified finalists to the BOT.

Mike Griffin, chair of USF’s presidential search committee, announced that Dr. Moez Limayem is the sole finalist to become the university’s ninth president. Griffin said in a statement that the committee reviewed many qualified candidates nationwide before selecting Limayem, praising his proven leadership in Florida and his previous impact as dean of USF’s Muma College of Business. He added that Limayem is well-positioned to advance the university’s progress and lead it to new heights.

The BOT reviews the finalists, conducts comprehensive background checks, and selects a president-elect. A proposed employment contract, within the approved compensation range, and a written summary of the search process are submitted to the BOG for confirmation.

The BOG member on the search committee reports on the process, and the president-elect must appear before the Board to demonstrate their understanding of the university’s mission and statewide priorities. Once confirmed by the BOG, the contract is executed, and the new president formally assumes office, completing the selection process.

Limayem speaks to faculty on USF presidency

President Moez Limayem spoke at a Faculty Association meeting on Oct. 2, two days after the announcement that he was named the sole finalist to become the next president of USF, emphasizing his continued commitment to UNF during the transition process.

“I only learned that I was the sole finalist [Sept. 28],” Limayem said. “My focus now is right here on UNF. I hope you all agree since day one I have given this university every ounce of effort, energy, and passion I’ve ever had—working for great faculty and staff, for amazing students, and an incredible community. And I am committed to keep working as hard as I can as long as I am here.”

Limayem acknowledged the uncertainty that the news brought to campus but urged the UNF community to remain patient as the process unfolds.

“I’ve been asked many questions and people reacted differently to the news—and I know this is major news,” he said. “These are uncertain times, as I mentioned. I hear you, I understand. A lot of people are worried. But through the process, please keep in mind, this is a process and that process will take months.”

Limayem highlighted the collective progress the university has made over the past three and a half years and expressed optimism about its future.

“What will happen to UNF? That’s the question,” he said. “I hope you all agree that in the three and a half years, we have made incredible progress—and I stress ‘we.’ This is not me. This is everyone in this room and the staff working tirelessly to make sure that the new UNF is on the right trajectory,” Limayem said.

“I can assure you that I have personally worked with many legislators, community leaders, and BOG leaders, and everyone is excited about UNF’s present—and everyone knows that the future is even brighter.”

