UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

Women’s soccer ends regular season with draw at West Georgia

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter | 2:45 pm
UNF Athletics
The UNF women’s soccer team will face Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals.

In a game where the Ospreys dominated in every category except the one that mattered the most, the University of North Florida women’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw vs West Georgia in Carrollton on Saturday. 

Junior midfielder Isabella Pontieri led the Ospreys in shots with 13 total and nine on target. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Chrissa Avery made two saves on five shots faced.

First Half

Pontieri got the Osprey offense rolling early, ripping two shots within three minutes that forced saves from West Georgia keeper Emily Sanabria, who dived to her right to collect both shots.

In the 11th minute, Pontieri again got open and took a long-range shot, blasting it over the crossbar and out of play. A minute later, the Ospreys won the ball in the midfield area and Pontieri again attempted to score, but Sanabria made the save comfortably.

In the 13th minute, senior midfielder Chloe Lynch had an attempt blocked by the West Georgia defense before it could reach Sanabria.

The Ospreys continued to mount offensive pressure, dominating the half with their high-pressure defense and quick attacking play. Redshirt junior forward Paige McSwigan took a shot in the 24th minute that went wide to the left, and a few minutes later, Pontieri again took another two shots back-to-back that both went over the net.

West Georgia was finally able to put together an offensive attack in the 30th minute, as Wolves midfielder Rachel Higgins had an opportunity that was saved by Avery, who dove to her right to prevent a goal.

Sophomore midfielder Taylor Tamares and redshirt junior defender Brenna Robinson both added shot attempts late in the half, but despite their efforts, the game remained scoreless going into the halftime break.

Second Half

The Ospreys finally managed to break through the Wolves’ defense in the 50th minute off a set piece. Lynch took the corner and found the head of junior midfielder Zoe Looker, who placed her header past the outstretched arms of Sanabria. The goal was Looker’s second of the season, while Lynch collected her third assist of the season on the play.

UNF didn’t stop the pressure, as in the 52nd minute, Allison Souers took a shot that just missed the top left corner of the net, much to the relief of Sanabria and the rest of the Wolves’ defense. Another shot, this time by sophomore midfielder Sarah Frazier, went wide of the mark in the 57th minute.

Although Frazer had a shot blocked in the 69th minute, the action seemed to settle down, with both defenses looking strong until disaster struck for the Ospreys.

In the 81st minute, Wolves defender Kaialani Wise took a free kick from just inside the Osprey defensive zone. Defender Aleyshka Orellano attempted to take a shot on the volley, but she mistimed her attempt. Fortunately for West Georgia, the mishit shot went directly to midfielder Noemi Casique, who drove a well-placed shot into the bottom left corner past the diving Avery. The goal was Casique’s team leading fourth of the season.

While North Florida tried to take the lead back, they were unable to score any more goals as the game drew to a close. The Ospreys finished the game with their highest shot total on the season, registering 32 total shots in 90 minutes.

Up Next

The Ospreys will face Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals at Pickering Field in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 pm. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Junior Ashley Kirby set a school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, posting a time of 1:02:39.
UNF swimming: Kirby breaks records in Tallahassee, Ospreys dominate on Senior Day
Three students stand at the front of a room with their right hands raised.
UNF SG Senate approves new senators, elects new committee chair
An intersection with a green stoplight and a street sign reading "UNF Drive."
Traffic light at Eco Road, UNF Drive back in service after truck collision
On Saturday night, the UNF men's soccer team defeated JU in the second edition of the 'River City Rumble,' completing the season sweep.
Men’s Soccer completes season sweep over JU, clinches graphite division
More in Soccer
After losing 2-1 to the Dolphins on a late-game comeback last month, UNF flipped the script, completing its own furious rally on Sunday.
Ospreys exact revenge on Dolphins, score two late-game goals to complete draw
On Sunday, the UNF women's soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Stetson to complete the season sweep of the Hatters.
Ospreys shutout Stetson on senior day, complete season sweep
Photo Gallery: Set piece woes doom Ospreys in loss to FGCU
Photo Gallery: Set piece woes doom Ospreys in loss to FGCU
Currently, North Florida's nine-game winning streak is the second longest in the country.
Men’s Soccer blanks Stetson for program-record ninth-straight win
More in Sports
North Florida continues to struggle in conference play, dropping to 2-6 in the ASUN after losing a pair of home games in two days.
Volleyball falls to Bellarmine, drops to 2-6 in ASUN play
Assistant Brandon Row filled in for head coach Kristen Wright. No reason was given for Wright's absence.
Error-prone Ospreys swept by Eastern Kentucky while playing without head coach
Athletic Director Nick Morrow is now contracted with the Ospreys through June of 2031.
UNF Athletics extends athletic director Nick Morrow through 2030-31, announces new promotion
Chris Hendricks, who helped coach UNF Lacrosse to a championship in 2019, returns to his alma mater.
‘I’ve seen what we can be’: How head coach Chris Hendricks plans to return UNF lacrosse to a higher caliber
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker’s sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.