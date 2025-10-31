Allison to Allie: Fekany’s heroic header lifts Ospreys past EKU in ASUN Quarterfinals

In a tight, tense, and hard-fought match where both teams were playing to continue their seasons, it was business as usual for the UNF women’s soccer team, defeating Eastern Kentucky 1-0 in the ASUN quarterfinals.

Playing at Florida Gulf Coast University, the Ospreys and Colonels stayed scoreless for the first 85 minutes. With five minutes left until overtime, redshirt junior forward Allie Fekany received a well-positioned cross from sophomore Allison Souers.

Fekany, basically wide open inside the box closest to the goal, proceeded to head Souers’ pass into the top post, ensuring UNF advances to the ASUN Semifinals against Bellarmine University. As a result of the victory, the Ospreys extended their unbeaten streak to five games.

Additionally, UNF improves to 6-2 in one-score games, having won its past four razor-thin contests. Therefore, it’s not out of line to say this Ospreys team thrives under pressure. Here’s a recap of this pressure-packed elimination game.

First Period

Even with an 85-minute stalemate, both teams had plenty of chances to score, especially in the early minutes. To illustrate, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida exchanged shot attempts during the opening eight minutes, with two of UNF’s shots coming from Isabella Pontieri, who leads the team in that category.

In the early double-digit minute mark, senior midfielder Chloe Lynch put pressure on the Colonels’ defense, launching a pair of shots in consecutive minutes. However, EKU quickly flipped the field.

However, UNF attempted to prevent that by increasing its defensive pressure, forcing multiple EKU throw-ins. A couple of minutes later, though, EKU produced two shots that were seconds apart.

Thankfully, for UNF, neither went in and was well-saved by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Chrissa Avery. Just past the halfway mark, Pontieri fired off two more shots, doubling her shot total to four.

Nearly ten minutes later, Pontieri continued her shot attempt barrage, adding to her total with two more shots. At halftime, UNF led 17-7 in shots and corners. On the defensive side, EKU had four more saves, with nine compared to North Florida’s five.

Second Period

For the first 15 minutes, UNF took control of the game, holding EKU without a shot while taking five shots themselves. In the 58th minute, freshman midfielder Emery Scerbo committed North Florida’s only yellow card, resulting in a free kick for EKU.

As the game progressed, it was more of the same for both teams. EKU and UNF traded shots, corner kicks, and fouls, keeping the game scoreless. Both teams had numerous opportunities to break the ice, but neither scored the tiebreaker.

Between the 74th and 76th minute, Pontieri reached ten shots, marking her second-straight match with double-digit attempts. Two minutes before Fekany’s game-winner, EKU received a yellow card, equalizing the penalty count.

After the late-game drama, Fekany scored the game-winner, her sixth goal of the season. UNF improves to 8-8-4 overall, while EKU dropped to 10-4-5.

UNF will face Bellarmine in the ASUN semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. Just like this game, it will be played at Pickering Field in Fort Myers, Florida.