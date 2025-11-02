‘We can play with anyone’: Volleyball upsets ASUN-leading JU in five-set, ‘River City Rumble’ thriller

Both teams had to mount comebacks. Three sets were pushed past the normal first to the 25-point mark. And lastly, two sets had identical scores. Basically, this match had all anyone could ask for.

To say this Division One college volleyball game between two bitter cross-town rivals had it all is an understatement. In fact, all that happened in the match barely even eclipses the non-statistical storylines, such as the University of North Florida finally coming through in an ASUN conference five-setter, defeating Jacksonville University for the first time in nearly two years.

If someone came in blind without looking at the records of both teams, many would think these two schools had similar records. Generally, in rivalry games, records are thrown out the door and it’s encouraged that the team with the better record shouldn’t overlook their opponent.

Set One

At the start, it looked like JU wasn’t planning on overlooking UNF, jumping out to a 10-2 lead in set one. During this lengthy JU run, where the Dolphins showed off its ferocious front line, UNF’s only two points were killed by Yarimar Francis Garay.

While JU tried to run UNF out of its own building, the Ospreys had other ideas, looking to bounce back and make this set respectable. After a couple of attack errors, UNF found its offense, compiling a smattering of kills and JU errors to go on an 8-2 run.

Trailing 12-10, the Ospreys exchanged points with JU, proving they can play with one of the top teams in the ASUN. Midway through the set, JU began to gradually distance itself from UNF, extending its lead to 19-13.

Taking advantage of several North Florida attack errors late in the set, Jacksonville scored four straight points, inching closer to securing the opening frame. Despite stringing together three of the next four points, the Ospreys dropped set one, allowing JU to close it out.

Set Two

Looking to avoid a 0-2 set hole, the Ospreys started set two in reverse fashion, racing out to a 5-2 lead thanks to multiple successful attacks. From there, the Kailey McKnight show ensued.

The graduate scored six of the team’s next nine points, helping UNF tread water with the dolphins halfway into the set. Leading 14-12, the Ospreys went on a 5-1 run, pulling away with a five-point advantage.

This was courtesy of multiple Dolphin attack errors, something the Ospreys struggled with in the first set. Ultimately, like set one, everything flipped in UNF’s favor. Needing four points to even the sets, McKnight and Francis Garay tag-teamed with a pair of kills, securing set two for the home team.

Set Three

Similar to set one, Jacksonville started with a run, beginning the middle set on a 12-3 run. In this run, North Florida couldn’t stop Jacksonville’s attack and struggled to formulate its own. Post-run, UNF continued to show heart and grit, scoring seven straight points.

Shrinking the JU led to two; the Ospreys and Dolphins traded different runs. Following UNF’s scoring run, Jacksonville answered back, firing off a 9-3 run. Now, JU was two points away from taking another set lead.

Down 23-16, the Ospreys showed fight, going on an 8-1 run to even the mark at 24. Then, UNF proceeded to score the next two points, completing the impossible comeback and stealing the set.

McKnight killed the last two points, adding to her 24 total kills.

Fourth Set

Continuing the back-and-forth affair, it was UNF’s turn to jump out to a lead, starting the set with a 6-3 run. Jacksonville inched closer and the set was fairly even for most of the time. Leading 18-14, the Dolphins allowed UNF to even the clip, with McKnight contributing to two of the points.

For the rest of the set, no team led by more than two points until the end, when Jacksonville won it 29-27 to even the count. Graduate student Janelly Ceopa scored a trio of those points, but the Ospreys couldn’t close it out despite having match point.

On the positive side, UNF staved off three set points, showing the fight of this team.

Final Set

Earlier in the game, it was UNF making all the service errors. But with the game on the line, it was JU, giving up the earlier fifth set lead. At first, the Dolphins led 3-0, but UNF tied the match at five.

As the final set progressed, both teams traded scores. Once everyone passed double-digits, McKnight continued her attack barrage, bringing the Ospreys to another match point. Fitting enough, the Ospreys scored the winning point on an attack error.

Coaches Comments

In total, the Dolphins committed three crucial service errors in the final frame. Following the emotional win, head coach Kristen Wright credited her team’s effort, highlighting their ceiling.

“We can play with anyone, and just as the team believes, the crowd was behind us,” Wright said “If you can beat a team like JU, you can beat anyone.”

Additionally, Wright touted her team’s defensive performance and their ability to never be out of the match.

“We just did a really good job managing yellow light swings and putting the ball to the floor when we needed to,” Wright said. “We’ve been working all week on that and our defense is really picking up, and just having the right people in the right spots.”

Wright said Kailey McKnight was in tears after the match, hinting at likely tears of joy.

“Kailey McKnight, she is the show,“ Wright said. “Just seeing those tears like that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

The Ospreys don’t want to get too elated about this one, planning to take it “one match at a time” from here on out.

“We’ve got to get at least four of the next six,” Wright said. “So there’s one of them, so I think this is going to instill a lot of belief.”

UNF improves to 9-15 and JU drops to 18-5.

UNF will try to build off of this gritty, upset win over a rival, as the Ospreys travel to North Alabama on Sunday. First serve is at 1 p.m. in Florence.

