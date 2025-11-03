UNF SG committees approve two travel requests and finalize Osprey Voice topic

Two of the University of North Florida Student Government committees met this past Friday to approve travel requests from clubs and confirm November’s Osprey Voice topic.

On Oct. 31, the Budget and Allocations committee heard travel requests from the Osprey Security club and UNF’s Sport Management Club, and the University and Student Affairs committee finalized the Osprey Voice topic for November.

The Rules and Oversight committee did not meet this week due to having no unfinished business or new business to conduct, according to an email from Senate Pro-Tempore Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebron.

Budget and Allocations Committee

Two UNF clubs, Osprey Security and Sport Management, petitioned for $2000 each in their respective travel requests.

RSOs can request up to $2,000 per fiscal year, according to the SG website.

Osprey Security, a UNF club focused on cybersecurity and ethical hacking, requested $2,000 in its travel request to send club members to a competition in Georgia.

Acting as a club representative, Osprey Security treasurer Anthony Le expressed that the funds would go towards the travel and lodging expenses of 8 club students wanting to attend the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition.

The Osprey Security Club participated in this competition last year and placed fourth, according to Le.

The B&A committee passed this request with 7 votes and 1 abstention, due to a committee member’s late attendance and unfamiliarity with the matters.

The Sport Management Club is a UNF club focused on guiding students through the world of sports management and providing volunteering opportunities, according to their Instagram page.

In their travel request, the club petitioned for the maximum request of $2,000 to cover Airbnb expenses as the club plans to send seven students to attend the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Sport Management club president Braxton Nenigar explained that this is a volunteering, unpaid opportunity for club members to network and gain experience in the sports management field.

“There’s a big convention center near the stadium that fans are able to go into and there’s various activities set up for them…We’re essentially running that entire operation, day-to-day, helping with all of the activities,” said Nenigar.

The B&A committee unanimously passed this travel request.

Following the meeting, the travel request budget now stands at $31,548.94.

University and Student Affairs Committee

The USA committee met to finalize the Osprey Voice topic that was originally planned for October but was pushed back to November, due to the committee’s late start this year, according to Committee Chair Shipton MacDonald.

Osprey Voice is a monthly survey created by the USA committee in order to hear ideas and opinions from UNF students.

Following the USA committee’s last meeting, the committee discussed the details of the Osprey Voice survey.

In this meeting, the committee solidified the November survey topic on the idea of “Understanding Students’ Concerns” with the goal of addressing minor and major concerns of the student body, MacDonald said.

The survey, which is now open, addresses students’ top concerns and their experience at UNF. The survey also assesses whether students believe UNF needs to do more for its students, and provides an open entry box for students’ suggestions.

The USA committee also discussed Finals Frenzy, a week-long event of festivities organized by SG during UNF’s finals week, but did not finalize any plans.

Up Next

The SG Senate will meet Friday, Nov. 7, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

