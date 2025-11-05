UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing contracts available. Submit your contract today. UNF Housing and Residence Life.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing contracts available. Submit your contract today. UNF Housing and Residence Life.
Categories:

Women’s basketball opens season with hard-fought loss at Florida

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter | Nov 5, 2025
UNF Athletics
The UNF women’s basketball team returns to UNF Arena on Wednesday, seeking its first win against Palm Beach Atlantic.

On Monday, Nov. 3, the University of North Florida women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the new season to the Florida Gators by a final of 96-62.

Redshirt junior guard Alonya Waldon got off to a fast start in her first-ever game as an Osprey, as the Samford transfer tied her career high in points with 19. Another debutant, freshman guard Saraya Ogaldez, collected the first 11 points of her collegiate career to go along with an assist.

First Half 

To begin the first quarter, the Ospreys jumped out to an early 8-3 lead. Six of the eight points were scored by Waldon, with the other two coming courtesy of a layup by sophomore guard Jamisyn Stinson that Waldon assisted.

The Gators took control quickly after that moment with a 13-0 run, which was sparked by nine points from the Gators’ backcourt duo of Laila Reynolds and Liv McGill. The Ospreys responded with four points, courtesy of layups from Ogaldez and junior forward Karyzma Pierre to end the quarter down 18-12.

The second quarter began much like the first ended, with both sides trading points. McGill and Reynolds continued to prove difficult for the UNF defense to stop, as they collected five of the next seven points, before the Gators ripped a 14-0 run to pull away.

After Stinson broke the run with a layup at the 2:40 mark, the Ospreys scored their last points of the half on a layup from Waldon to send the game to halftime with the Gators ahead 47-27

Second Half

Florida started the half on a 7-0 run before freshman guard Megan Verbeeten nailed a shot from beyond the arc. Waldon followed that with a three-pointer of her own on the next possession, before Pierre collected a layup to cut the Gator lead to 55-35.

Florida continued to extend their lead for the rest of the quarter, as McGill, Reynolds, center Caterina Piatti and guard Kn’isha Godfrey all contributed points. Waldon and freshman forward Dezuray McGill did their best to drag the Ospreys back into the game with a series of layups, but the Gators’ offense proved to be difficult to slow down, as they pulled further ahead, going into the fourth quarter with a 79-46 lead.

The two sides played a nearly even fourth quarter, with the Gators only able to extend their lead by one to finish the game, taking the season opener by a final of 96-62.

Up Next

The Ospreys return to UNF Arena for their first home game of the season against Palm Beach Atlantic on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Kamarin Oriol at the exhibition game wearing white jersey bounces guards basketball from another player
Ospreys Men's Basketball beats Warner in exhibition game, 84-60
New Men's Basketball Head Coach Bobby Kennen takes notes at a basketball game in a blue jacket
From biology teacher to head coach: Inside Bobby Kennen’s UNF coaching journey
Coach Driscoll speaks with animation as usual
UNF Men's Basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll resigns after 16 seasons
Counting the graduating seniors and transfer portal entrants, the Ospreys have lost eight players over the offseason.
Five UNF Men's Basketball players enter transfer portal in record-setting cycle
More in Latest
UNF Chief of Police Frank Mackesy with Linda Mobley, executive secretary for UNF Marketing and Communications, at a fake press conference to find the missing Osprey mascot.
UNF holds fake press briefing with police chief to find missing Osprey mascot
UNF will play the winner of Stetson versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 10 at Hodges Stadium
Davies’ red card leaves serious questions to be answered following loss to Stetson
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
UNF SG committees approve two travel requests and finalize Osprey Voice topic
The outside of Tom and Betty Petway Hall at UNF, large modern metal building with large glass window panes
How a new grant could help UNF support local teachers in under-resourced classrooms
More in Sports
Graduate outside Kailey McKnight finished the match with 50 attacks, 24 kills, and six digs.
'We can play with anyone’: Volleyball upsets ASUN-leading JU in five-set, ‘River City Rumble’ thriller
UNF advances to the ASUN Semifinals on Sunday, facing Bellarmine in Fort Myers.
Allison to Allie: Fekany’s heroic header lifts Ospreys past EKU in ASUN Quarterfinals
Two paddles and three pickleballs on a court.
‘Something that could bring the school together’: How UNF Pickleball is trying to get the whole school playing the popular sport
The UNF women's soccer team will face Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals.
Women’s soccer ends regular season with draw at West Georgia
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a senior journalism major and Spinnaker’s sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.