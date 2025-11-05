Women’s basketball opens season with hard-fought loss at Florida

On Monday, Nov. 3, the University of North Florida women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the new season to the Florida Gators by a final of 96-62.

Redshirt junior guard Alonya Waldon got off to a fast start in her first-ever game as an Osprey, as the Samford transfer tied her career high in points with 19. Another debutant, freshman guard Saraya Ogaldez, collected the first 11 points of her collegiate career to go along with an assist.

First Half

To begin the first quarter, the Ospreys jumped out to an early 8-3 lead. Six of the eight points were scored by Waldon, with the other two coming courtesy of a layup by sophomore guard Jamisyn Stinson that Waldon assisted.

The Gators took control quickly after that moment with a 13-0 run, which was sparked by nine points from the Gators’ backcourt duo of Laila Reynolds and Liv McGill. The Ospreys responded with four points, courtesy of layups from Ogaldez and junior forward Karyzma Pierre to end the quarter down 18-12.

The second quarter began much like the first ended, with both sides trading points. McGill and Reynolds continued to prove difficult for the UNF defense to stop, as they collected five of the next seven points, before the Gators ripped a 14-0 run to pull away.

After Stinson broke the run with a layup at the 2:40 mark, the Ospreys scored their last points of the half on a layup from Waldon to send the game to halftime with the Gators ahead 47-27

Second Half

Florida started the half on a 7-0 run before freshman guard Megan Verbeeten nailed a shot from beyond the arc. Waldon followed that with a three-pointer of her own on the next possession, before Pierre collected a layup to cut the Gator lead to 55-35.

Florida continued to extend their lead for the rest of the quarter, as McGill, Reynolds, center Caterina Piatti and guard Kn’isha Godfrey all contributed points. Waldon and freshman forward Dezuray McGill did their best to drag the Ospreys back into the game with a series of layups, but the Gators’ offense proved to be difficult to slow down, as they pulled further ahead, going into the fourth quarter with a 79-46 lead.

The two sides played a nearly even fourth quarter, with the Gators only able to extend their lead by one to finish the game, taking the season opener by a final of 96-62.

Up Next

The Ospreys return to UNF Arena for their first home game of the season against Palm Beach Atlantic on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.