Latest UNF survey shows Republican lead for 2026, majority support of childhood vaccine mandates 

The UNF Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) conducted a new poll of “likely” voters across Florida, showing potential Republican candidates for the Florida governor seat and U.S. senator seat leading over their potential Democratic counterparts. Respondents weighed in on the reliability of news sources, government officials, religious leaders, and research scientists.

Policy issues such as vaccine mandates, the handling of the Jeffery Epstein case, and methods of executions in the state of Florida were also addressed within the PORL survey.

Respondents consisted of 728 “likely” voters in the 2026 gubernatorial election. UNF PORL defined “likely” voters as individuals who voted in the 2020, 2022, 2024 primary elections or the 2022 general election and determined they would “definitely” or “probably” vote in the election.

Republican lead in governor and Senate seats

Respondents in the PORL survey were asked who they would vote for in various potential Republican and Democratic candidate matchups.

While she has not declared her candidacy, Republican Casey DeSantis, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, secured 47% of the vote in the survey.

Casey DeSantis’ approval among voters reported 13 points ahead of potential Democratic candidates David Jolly (34%) and 11 points ahead of Jerry Demings (36%).

Byron Donalds, the other potential Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump for the 2026 election for Florida governor seat, nearly matched DeSantis’ numbers against the potential Democratic candidates. His 45% vote put him 11 percentage points over Jolly (34%), and 12 points over Demings (34%).

Dr. Michael Binder, the UNF PORL director and political science professor gave insight to these numbers gathered nearly a year before the election.

“At this point, it looks like both Republicans are more than 10 points ahead of whoever emerges on the Democratic side,” said Binder.

The election for Florida governor will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Regarding the U.S. special election for one of Florida’s senate seats, 49% of respondents said they would support Republican incumbent Ashley Moody with 38% supporting Democrat Jennifer Jenkins.

The remaining ten percent said they were unsure who they would vote for at the time the survey was conducted.

Moody was tapped by DeSantis in January to fill Marco Rubio’s seat in Congress after Rubio was selected to be U.S. Secretary of State.

Jennifer Jenkins, a former Brevard County school board member and founder of an organization designed to weaken conservative influence in local education policy, announced her run for the special election in September.

“I’m fighting for my family and for all the families in Florida who work hard, fight harder, and won’t quit when the chips are down,” Jenkins told the AP.

The special election will be held a year from now on Nov. 3, 2026, to elect a member of the U.S. Senate to fill in the last two years of Rubio’s term.

Mostly true, mostly mistaken, or mostly lies?

Respondents in the PORL survey were asked about the perceived reliability of the president, media sources, religious leaders and researchers.

Likely voters decided whether these sources were accurate, attempting to be accurate, or intentionally sharing false information to mislead the public. The survey qualified these categories as “mostly true”, “mostly mistaken” or “mostly lies”, respectively.

The consensus on the information provided by President Donald Trump was almost split with 42% believing the information he provides is mostly true with 51% believing he was mostly mistaken (12%) or mostly lying (39%).

The majority of respondents believed both CNN media figures (43%) and FOX News media figures (39%) were mostly lying.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents believed religious leaders to be mostly true and 47% of respondents believed medical research scientists to be mostly true.

Childhood vaccine mandates and government official favorability

Under Governor Ron DeSantis, the state of Florida plans to phase out childhood vaccination mandates which would include shots for measles, chickenpox, hepatitis B, Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP), polio and other diseases, according to the state Health Department’s website.

According to the PORL survey, nearly half of respondents (48%) strongly oppose this legislation with another 14% somewhat opposed to the policy change. The sample shows about a third of the respondents support the removal of vaccine mandates, strongly (20%) or somewhat (14%).

The handling of the Epstein Case

In light of the high-profile Jeffery Epstein case, the survey reports that 83% of respondents believe the Department of Justice should release all of the files associated with the Epstein case.

Respondents were also asked whether they approved of the executive administration’s handling of the Epstein case and whether or not they believed the president to be criminally involved in the Epstein case.

57% of the respondents disapproved of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case, while 45% said it is at least somewhat likely the president is involved with the Epstein case.

Death penalty methods and medically assisted death

The PORL survey also asked respondents about proposed legislation that would legalize medically assisted death in the event a terminally ill patient requested such measures be taken, and a new Florida statute that would permit any measure of execution not deemed unconstitutional under the death penalty policy.

Under the proposed legislation, a terminally ill patient, with under six months to live as determined by two physicians, would have the right to request a prescription for medication to end their life. This would only be an option for patients who are acting voluntarily, capable of making their own healthcare decisions, and are able to self-administer the medication.

63% of respondents said they would support the proposed bill with only 28% expressing opposition to the bill.

A new Florida statute currently allows any method of execution that has not been deemed unconstitutional for criminal convictions that result in the death penalty, under certain circumstances. Respondents were asked what they believed should be the default method of execution in Florida.

55% deemed lethal injection to be the appropriate method of execution, followed distantly by firing squad (6%) and electrocution (6%).

Another 6% of those asked about the matter refused to answer, citing their disapproval of the death penalty.

“This bill slipped under a lot of people’s radar, quietly taking effect this summer,” said Binder. “Now keep in mind, no method of execution has ever been deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, so this leaves the door open to other methods, including firing squad, beheading, and yes, even stoning.”

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.25%, which represents the variability or uncertainty around the survey’s gathered data.

