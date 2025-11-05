UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Homecoming Fall 2025
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Homecoming Fall 2025
Categories:

Latest UNF survey shows Republican lead for 2026, majority support of childhood vaccine mandates 

RJ Kinard, Government Reporter | Nov 5, 2025
(Courtesy of Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

The UNF Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) conducted a new poll of “likely” voters across Florida, showing potential Republican candidates for the Florida governor seat and U.S. senator seat leading over their potential Democratic counterparts. Respondents weighed in on the reliability of news sources, government officials, religious leaders, and research scientists.

Policy issues such as vaccine mandates, the handling of the Jeffery Epstein case, and methods of executions in the state of Florida were also addressed within the PORL survey. 

Respondents consisted of 728 “likely” voters in the 2026 gubernatorial election. UNF PORL defined “likely” voters as individuals who voted in the 2020, 2022, 2024 primary elections or the 2022 general election and determined they would “definitely” or “probably” vote in the election.

Republican lead in governor and Senate seats

Respondents in the PORL survey were asked who they would vote for in various potential Republican and Democratic candidate matchups.

While she has not declared her candidacy, Republican Casey DeSantis, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, secured 47% of the vote in the survey. 

Casey DeSantis’ approval among voters reported 13 points ahead of potential Democratic candidates David Jolly (34%) and 11 points ahead of Jerry Demings (36%). 

Byron Donalds, the other potential Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump for the 2026 election for Florida governor seat, nearly matched DeSantis’ numbers against the potential Democratic candidates. His 45% vote put him 11 percentage points over Jolly (34%), and 12 points over Demings (34%).  

Dr. Michael Binder, the UNF PORL director and political science professor gave insight to these numbers gathered nearly a year before the election. 

“At this point, it looks like both Republicans are more than 10 points ahead of whoever emerges on the Democratic side,” said Binder.

The election for Florida governor will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Regarding the U.S. special election for one of Florida’s senate seats, 49% of respondents said they would support Republican incumbent Ashley Moody with 38% supporting Democrat Jennifer Jenkins. 

The remaining ten percent said they were unsure who they would vote for at the time the survey was conducted.

Moody was tapped by DeSantis in January to fill Marco Rubio’s seat in Congress after Rubio was selected to be U.S. Secretary of State. 

Jennifer Jenkins, a former Brevard County school board member and founder of an organization designed to weaken conservative influence in local education policy, announced her run for the special election in September.

“I’m fighting for my family and for all the families in Florida who work hard, fight harder, and won’t quit when the chips are down,” Jenkins told the AP. 

The special election will be held a year from now on Nov. 3, 2026, to elect a member of the U.S. Senate to fill in the last two years of Rubio’s term.

Mostly true, mostly mistaken, or mostly lies?

Respondents in the PORL survey were asked about the perceived reliability of the president, media sources, religious leaders and researchers. 

Likely voters decided whether these sources were accurate, attempting to be accurate, or intentionally sharing false information to mislead the public. The survey qualified these categories as “mostly true”, “mostly mistaken” or “mostly lies”, respectively.

The consensus on the information provided by President Donald Trump was almost split with 42% believing the information he provides is mostly true with 51% believing he was mostly mistaken (12%) or mostly lying (39%). 

The majority of respondents believed both CNN media figures (43%) and FOX News media figures (39%) were mostly lying. 

Thirty-nine percent of respondents believed religious leaders to be mostly true and 47% of respondents believed medical research scientists to be mostly true.

Childhood vaccine mandates and government official favorability

Under Governor Ron DeSantis, the state of Florida plans to phase out childhood vaccination mandates which would include shots for measles, chickenpox, hepatitis B, Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP), polio and other diseases, according to the state Health Department’s website.

According to the PORL survey, nearly half of respondents (48%) strongly oppose this legislation with another 14% somewhat opposed to the policy change. The sample shows about a third of the respondents support the removal of vaccine mandates, strongly (20%) or somewhat (14%).

The handling of the Epstein Case

In light of the high-profile Jeffery Epstein case, the survey reports that 83% of respondents believe the Department of Justice should release all of the files associated with the Epstein case. 

Respondents were also asked whether they approved of the executive administration’s handling of the Epstein case and whether or not they believed the president to be criminally involved in the Epstein case. 

57% of the respondents disapproved of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case, while 45% said it is at least somewhat likely the president is involved with the Epstein case.

Death penalty methods and medically assisted death

The PORL survey also asked respondents about proposed legislation that would legalize medically assisted death in the event a terminally ill patient requested such measures be taken, and a new Florida statute that would permit any measure of execution not deemed unconstitutional under the death penalty policy.

Under the proposed legislation, a terminally ill patient, with under six months to live as determined by two physicians, would have the right to request a prescription for medication to end their life. This would only be an option for patients who are acting voluntarily, capable of making their own healthcare decisions, and are able to self-administer the medication. 

63% of respondents said they would support the proposed bill with only 28% expressing opposition to the bill. 

A new Florida statute currently allows any method of execution that has not been deemed unconstitutional for criminal convictions that result in the death penalty, under certain circumstances. Respondents were asked what they believed should be the default method of execution in Florida.

55% deemed lethal injection to be the appropriate method of execution, followed distantly by firing squad (6%) and electrocution (6%). 

Another 6% of those asked about the matter refused to answer, citing their disapproval of the death penalty.

“This bill slipped under a lot of people’s radar, quietly taking effect this summer,” said Binder. “Now keep in mind, no method of execution has ever been deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, so this leaves the door open to other methods, including firing squad, beheading, and yes, even stoning.”

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.25%, which represents the variability or uncertainty around the survey’s gathered data.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Florida Politics
If passed, the legislation would require UNF to rename UNF Drive to 'Charlie James Kirk Drive.' (Courtesy of UNF)
Students react to new Florida bill that would rename UNF Drive after Charlie Kirk
Florida SUS Chancellor Ray Rodrigues smiles. wearing a blue suit with a red tie, he has a beard and is balding
Charlie Kirk social media posts prompt letter telling Florida universities to review conduct policies for employees, students
Image by Pixabay via Pexels.
Florida’s minimum wage penultimately rises Sept. 30
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" with his arms raised in the air.
Open carry is now legal in Florida. UNF still prohibits guns on campus
More in Latest
The UNF women's basketball team returns to UNF Arena on Wednesday, seeking its first win against Palm Beach Atlantic.
Women’s basketball opens season with hard-fought loss at Florida
UNF Chief of Police Frank Mackesy with Linda Mobley, executive secretary for UNF Marketing and Communications, at a fake press conference to find the missing Osprey mascot.
UNF holds fake press briefing with police chief to find missing Osprey mascot
UNF will play the winner of Stetson versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 10 at Hodges Stadium
Davies’ red card leaves serious questions to be answered following loss to Stetson
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
UNF SG committees approve two travel requests and finalize Osprey Voice topic
More in News
Dr. Brian Thornton smiles, wearing colorful Hawaiian shirt sitting at his desk.
Brian Thornton, longtime UNF communication professor, dies at 72
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
UNF professor fired for in-class comments relating to Charlie Kirk, university alleges shooting threat
Three students stand at the front of a room with their right hands raised.
UNF SG Senate approves new senators, elects new committee chair
An intersection with a green stoplight and a street sign reading "UNF Drive."
Traffic light at Eco Road, UNF Drive back in service after truck collision
About the Contributor
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard, Government Reporter
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.