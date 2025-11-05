UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Limayem’s BOG confirmation for USF presidency delayed to January

RJ Kinard, Government Reporter | Nov 5, 2025
RJ Kinard
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at the USF BOT meeting on Oct. 21, 2025. At the meeting, Limayem was approved by USF to be its ninth president.

Moez Limayem’s approval for the University of South Florida’s top spot has been delayed to January, following his unanimous selection by the school’s board of trustees last month.

It was rumored Limayem would be formally confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors at its upcoming meeting that begins Wednesday, when the meeting location was changed to the USF campus. However, a USF spokesperson confirmed in an email that Limayem will have to wait until the next available meeting for his confirmation by the BOG.

“USF is excited to bring forward President-elect Dr. Moez Limayem for confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. The BOG informed USF that the November meeting agenda is full, but they look forward to considering Dr. Limayem’s confirmation at the next available meeting.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that it’s USF’s intention for Limayem to begin his role at USF early next calendar year.

“Throughout this process, USF’s intention has always been for Dr. Limayem to start his new role in early 2026 and that remains the plan, pending confirmation.”

The next meeting on the BOG’s calendar is Jan. 28-29, 2026, and is scheduled to take place at the Florida State University campus.

As for the soon-to-be vacant position at UNF, no new information is available. 

A UNF spokesperson confirmed that, while the BOG weighs in on the USF presidential selection, there are no updates on the UNF presidential candidate or a search committee at this time.

“UNF will follow the well-articulated process for searching for and selecting presidents for universities as outlined by the Florida Board of Governors regulation. That process has not begun,’ the spokesperson said.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard, Government Reporter
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.