Spring 2026 class registration begins Monday for UNF students

Sasha Koresh, News Editor | Nov 5, 2025
Sasha Koresh
UNF’s registration webpage for students.

Registration for the University of North Florida’s Spring 2026 semester opens soon, with students encouraged to plan ahead to secure their preferred classes. 

According to the university’s academic calendar, the Spring 2026 course schedule became available on Oct. 24, giving students time to review offerings before registration begins. Time tickets, which determine when students can begin enrolling, were posted on Oct. 31. 

Registration by time ticket opens Nov. 10, followed by open registration for all students on Nov. 17, according to the Office of Records and Registration.

Students are urged to meet with their academic advisors early to plan class schedules and review degree progress. Holds — including those related to advising, financial aid or outstanding balances — must be cleared before registration. 

Sophia Turner, a sophomore at UNF, said she has minor concerns about her time ticket. 

“As I’m starting to take some upper-level courses, I’m scared I’ll have a bad time slot and not be able to get into the classes I need,” said Turner. 

Kristina Barrett, a freshman at UNF, says she got lucky with her registration time slot. 

“Hopefully classes don’t fill up fast, and I hope everyone can get the classes they need,” said Barrett. “ I think it’s unfair that some people get such late time slots.”

Another freshman at UNF, Charles William, talked about how he has an advantage in selecting classes with an early time ticket.

“I got a nice [time ticket],” William said. “I get access to more classes; if it was later, I’d be in trouble.”

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

