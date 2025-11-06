Season Preview: How head coach Erika Lambert rebuilt the UNF women’s basketball roster in one offseason

In Erika Lambert’s first two seasons as head coach of the University of North Florida women’s basketball team, she hasn’t been building her roster to fit her coaching style.

When taking over a “struggling program,” Lambert said that someone can either adapt their style each year based on the type of players or recruit through their favorite system. Instead of building her offense-based foundation in year one as coach, Lambert said she adapted based on the players she had.

Last year, Lambert tried to improve her team’s offensive efficiency, but it faltered heavily. Speaking in an honest but respectful fashion, Lambert said she didn’t quite have the players to score consistently.

“We just didn’t have the kids that we needed on the floor to score the ball as much as I’d like to,” Lambert said. “And it wasn’t really anyone’s fault. We had six players injured last year, like all at the same time.”

Overall, Lambert said her team was missing seven players last year.

“We never talked about it,” the third-year coach said. “I didn’t mention it in a post-game presser.”

Calling herself an “offensive-minded” coach, Lambert said that this team is more built to match her philosophy. Seeing the team struggle to score, averaging in the 60-point range for most of the season, Lambert decided to make some changes.

“We have way more scoring weapons this year,” Lambert said. “I’m really excited about this roster and taking this show on the road.”

Recruiting Winners and Scorers

With 11 new faces and names, including six transfers and five freshmen, Lambert feels that these players match the program’s vision.

“With this team, the biggest change is that we just have winners,” Lambert said. “So we were really intentional with our recruiting efforts and building this [2025-26] roster with kids who know how to win and have championship history.”

Most of all, however, Lambert is especially excited about her freshman class.

“They are probably the class that I would say you can point to winning the most,” she said.

All of the freshmen who played high-school basketball in America, according to Lambert, made the final four or better, with many helping turn their programs around.

As for returners, Lambert mentioned sophomore Jamisyn Stinson’s and Nicole Carreno’s sustained success at their respective high schools. Additionally, Lambert said redshirt sophomore Alexa Washington — who is the longest-tenured Osprey, coming off an ACL injury — is also a champion.

Lambert has “very high expectations” for her transfers, specifically the team’s juniors. Lambert says Elle Blatchford, a Gardner-Webb transfer, is the team’s highest-touted transfer. In addition, Lambert said Division Two transfer Karyzma Pierre will surprise the conference.

“She’s just an incredible athlete and will help us with her versatility and athleticism,” Lambert said, speaking about Pierre.

In addition, Samford transfer Alonya Waldon, returning closer to home, will play point guard for UNF.

“She’s, I think, made the biggest strides from June to now,” Lambert said. “We’ll really rely on her a lot.”

Lastly, along with Stinson, Lambert said junior college transfer Georgi Buzzetti will be a face of the team. Since there are so many new players, UNF won’t have a captain. If they were to choose one, Lambert said Buzzetti would be the top choice.

Stinson’s Leadership Transition

Like Lambert, Stinson is welcoming the challenge of leading these 11 new players, especially the five freshmen.

“Our five freshmen will be really good for us these next couple of years, and I’m going to be here,” Stinson said. “So I want to build them up and keep leading them in the right direction.”

But being a leader doesn’t come without its challenges. Ultimately, for Stinson, being a leader is more fun than anything. Watching from a coach’s perspective, Lambert said one of the most rewarding parts about coaching is watching freshmen become sophomores.

More especially, referring to Stinson, Lambert said Stinson is a positive example of this transition.

“Sophomores either have this breakout debut or they have what we call the sophomore slump,” Lambert joked. “And this one’s definitely headed toward a breakout season and just has really embraced taking on a bigger role of responsibility with this group.”

Preseason Polls and Expectations

Besides a different roster, both Lambert and Stinson said the team has worked on many parts of the game. Beyond offense, Stinson said the team is working on defense and communication.

“Off the court, we’re a lot of talkers,” Stinson said. “We’re all really close and on the court, like there are some of us who talk and some who don’t.”

The Ospreys were picked to finish second-to-last in the ASUN Conference, according to the preseason media poll. Even though Stinson expected this standing, she wants the team to use this as motivation.

“We’re not going to allow our opponent to outwork us, and so we hope that the scoreboard reflects that,” Lambert said.

On the coaching side, Lambert said the next step for UNF women’s basketball is finishing in the top half of the ASUN. Pointing out that perennial power FGCU lost its coach, Lambert said the whole conference is experiencing a shakeup.

“I have not asked our players to take us from worst to first in one season,” Lambert said. “It takes time. It’s a process.”

From a long-term view, Lambert wants to build a program that consistently finishes in the top three of ASUN play and competes in the ASUN tournament. After the conference tournament, Lambert would like to see her team play postseason basketball on a national scale.

Manageable Schedule

To accomplish these goals, Lambert is calling on her team to make the most of their challenging schedule, playing three power teams and seven road games in non-conference play.

“We’re going to have to learn to be road warriors together,” Lambert said. “I think this group really likes to be around each other, so it’s going to be fun to go to battle together.”

UNF doesn’t just want to compete in these games; the Ospreys want to try and knock off a Power Four school. Last Monday, the Ospreys had a chance to defeat Florida, but lost 96-62 in their season opener.

At the end of last season, UNF defeated Jacksonville for its first and only conference win that year. It was just one win, but the ‘River City Rumble’ victory wasn’t overshadowed by the team’s record. So far, under Lambert, UNF has a 14-48 record.

“[The win over JU] was really exciting momentum, but I know Jamisyn is not content with how we finished last season,” Lambert said. “None of us want to lose that much anymore.”

Both Lambert and Stinson encourage the UNF community to attend games, citing a different product than in past years.

“I really want to encourage our campus community, our students, faculty, and staff just to come see a game, come spend some time with us, and come attend a game,” Lambert said.

“This is brand new, and I think everyone who comes and watches should come with a different mindset because [the play] is going to be a lot different and look a lot different,” Stinson said.

UNF faced off against Palm Beach Atlantic on Wednesday morning at UNF Arena. The Ospreys’ next home game will be on Black Friday, November 28th, versus Bethune-Cookman at 1:30 p.m.

