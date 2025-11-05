UNF asserts no presidential search has begun amid rumors that frontrunners have emerged

Students held a demonstration on campus Wednesday in response to rumors that two frontrunners have emerged in the race to replace University of North Florida’s president, Moez Limayem.

On Monday, Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society, posted a call for protest on its social media account. The post cited a report published in the Jacksonville Business Journal that named UNF Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Hyde and former Republican state senator Rob Bradley as frontrunners in the search for a new university president. However, officials have continued to assert that no presidential search has begun.

The Jacksonville Business Journal’s report was based on anonymous, unnamed sources and Spinnaker has not been able to independently verify the claims.

“UNF will follow the well-articulated process for searching for and selecting presidents for universities as outlined by the Florida Board of Governors regulation. That process has not begun,” said a university spokesperson.

James Beasley, Faculty Association president and member of UNF’s Board of Trustees, also refuted the claim that any frontrunners have been identified.

“President Limayem has yet to be confirmed for USF by the Board of Governors. There are no front-runners for a presidential search that hasn’t even begun, or whether it is even known if it will be necessary,” said Beasley.

Limayem’s official confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors for the University of South Florida presidency has been delayed until January. Although Limayem was unanimously approved by USF last month, until he’s confirmed by the BOG, he cannot assume the position.

About the rumored candidates

One of the rumored presidential candidates, Hyde, is a partner at Jacksonville’s Foley & Lardner LLP. He joined UNF’s Board of Trustees in 2016 under Gov. Rick Scott and was reappointed in 2021 by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a term ending in 2026.

The other rumored candidate, Bradley, is a managing partner of Orange Park law firm Bradley, Garrison and Komando PA, and has served in the Florida Senate from 2012 to 2020. He currently chairs the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board.

SDS protested these rumored candidates, stating that both frontrunners have closer ties to the Republican Party than to education. They also cited that the student body hasn’t received any news from the university regarding a presidential search and that it has all happened behind closed doors.

Neither Hyde nor Bradley responded to a request for comment on the rumors. Spinnaker has reached out to other sitting UNF trustees and none have responded.

Florida law allows universities to decide whether they want to keep their presidential search private. A closed search allows presidential applicants’ personal information—including their names—confidential while they are being considered.

Only after the school narrows down the final group of candidates does that information become public. The law also allows parts of meetings where candidates are discussed or interviewed to be closed to the public.

According to university officials, this process has not yet begun at UNF and since it hasn’t begun, it’s unclear whether the search will be open or closed.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.