Women’s Basketball escapes Division II Palm Beach Atlantic’s upset bid in home opener

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor | Nov 7, 2025
Rachel Bacchus
Early Wednesday afternoon at UNF Arena, the Ospreys survived Palm Beach Atlantic’s upset bid in its home opener.

On Education Day at UNF Arena, which filled the stands with numerous schools from the Jacksonville area, the University of North Florida and Palm Beach Atlantic University put on an entertaining show for the kids. 

In a game where UNF was expected to win easily, the Ospreys women’s basketball team started slow but found its footing, eking out a victory against the Division Two Sailfish. Facing a 16-4 deficit to start the game, UNF, led by three double-digit scores, used two strong finishes in both halves to crush Palm Beach Atlantic’s upset bid. 

First Half

Early on, the Sailfish couldn’t miss, knocking down five of its first seven shots. Essentially, for the first four minutes of the game, Palm Beach Atlantic had free rein. 

They were sinking shots near and away from the basket, leading to a double-digit 11-1 advantage. Offensively for UNF, the Ospreys missed their first several shots, failing to make a field goal in the game’s first seven minutes. 

Additionally, the Ospreys missed multiple free throws and committed many turnovers. It was not a good start for UNF, especially against a Division Two opponent at home. 

Seven minutes into the game, freshman guard Jamison Cardell sank a layup, ending the Ospreys’ field goal drought. Nonetheless, Palm Beach Atlantic continued to answer back, something they excelled at for most of the game. 

However, trailing 16-4 late in the first quarter, North Florida badly needed to go on a run, doing just that in the second quarter. 

After finishing the quarter, with Samford transfer Alonya Waldon scoring all five points, the Ospreys started their scoring run in quarter two. While Palm Beach Atlantic pushed its lead back to double-digits with a three, UNF answered back, firing off 11 straight points to open the second frame. 

As a result, the Ospreys took their first lead, inching ahead 20-19 thanks to a Dezuray McGil layup off a nice pass from Waldon. During this run, UNF found its way to the hoop, making four layups. 

But, like many instances in this game, the Sailfish responded quickly. To close out half one, both teams traded baskets. At first, the Sailfish answered back, taking a 26-24 lead with three minutes remaining before half. 

Then, the Ospreys regained the lead on another Waldon layup, securing a halftime lead. It may have been against a Division Two school, but UNF battled back, avoiding an embarrassing first half. 

Second Half

Heading into the depths of UNF Arena, the Ospreys led 33-31 at halftime, but the Sailfish made adjustments and came out launching on all cylinders to start the second half. To start quarter three, sophomore guard Jaymison Stinson made a three-pointer, extending the Ospreys’ lead to five. 

Courtesy of three consecutive treys, Palm Beach Atlantic retook the lead on a 9-0 run. Up 40-36, the Sailfish retained the lead for the remainder of the quarter, pacing to a 52-47 lead with ten minutes left. 

Over a minute into the final frame, junior transfer Karyzma Pierre, who is playing against her former team, scored the Ospreys’ next six points, tying the game at 55. 

Under four minutes remaining, now down 62-60, redshirt sophomore Alexa Washington nailed a three, handing UNF the lead for good. Even though it prevented the Sailfish from snatching the lead, they still had a chance to tie the game at the end, but the three-point attempt came up short. 

Waldon made three clutch three throws in crunch time, including two with five seconds remaining to push UNF’s lead back to three. In the Melbourne native’s first two games as an Osprey, she’s averaging 18 points and 4.5 assists, shooting 66.% from the field. 

UNF will hit the road, traveling west to New Orleans. A week from today, the Ospreys will face Tulane University at Noon. 

