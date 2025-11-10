BOG says it will address H1-B visa concern next year, passes ‘textbook transparency’ regulation 

The Florida Board of Governors met at the University of South Florida on Nov. 6 and discussed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direction to “pull the plug” on the use of H-1B visas and passed a regulation that will require professors to post textbook and instructional materials 45 days before the first day of class.

Visas in Higher Education

Late last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the BOG to “end” the use of H-1B visas in higher education.

H-1B visas are a nonimmigration classification allowing United States employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

Beneficiaries of H1-B visas are employed in universities across the state of Florida with the University of North Florida possessing 19 H-1B approvals and renewals in 2025, according to a recent analysis of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services data.

DeSantis cited a need to put American workers first and explained the BOG must “pull the plug” on the use of H1-B visas at a Tampa press conference on Oct. 29.

“Universities across the country are importing foreign workers on H-1B visas instead of hiring Americans who are qualified and available to do the job,” said DeSantis. “We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions.”

During the meeting, Chancellor Ray Rodrigues assured that the governor’s concerns would be discussed at the next meeting.

“BOG staff has had conversations with the governor’s staff, with our president, with our faculty. We are working on this issue, we’ve heard the call to address it, and we will continue to work with our universities and staff to answer the call at our meeting in January…more details to come,” said Rodrigues.

The Florida BOG also plans to discuss President Limayem’s confirmation to the University of South Florida at its next available meeting, according to a USF spokesperson.

Textbook Transparency

During Thursday’s meeting, the BOG amended a regulation that requires each university Board of Trustees to adopt a process that mandates textbook and instructional materials affordability and transparency with its faculty and staff.

This regulation follows Florida Senate Bill 1321, which requires institutions to post information on course materials, including supplementary and open-access resources, for at least 95% of courses each term.

Under this amendment, each university’s BOT will be responsible for implementing a textbook and instructional materials approval and adoption process.

Professors will be required to submit the utilized textbook and instructional materials for at least 95% of all courses and course sections 45 days before the first day of class.

This policy also includes the initiative to implement affordability policies and a standardized platform, Simple Syllabus, to provide bulk digital purchasing, open-access textbooks, and rental options.

While UNF plans to utilize this platform as early as spring 2026, faculty at UNF have raised concerns over this regulation’s limitations on academic freedom, discouragement of academic experimentation, and its added workload due to the 45-day requirement.

Faculty Association President James Beasley believes the regulation will be an ongoing negotiation between the BOG staff and each public university in the state.

“Some schools…are telling their faculty that they don’t think the 45-day requirement for non-gen-ed courses will actually be implemented until fall 2026,” said Beasley. “Some schools are going by the ‘as best you can by the beginning of 2026’ suggestion.”

The next BOG meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28-29, 2026, at Florida State University.

