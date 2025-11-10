SG Senate nominates candidates for senate president seat, validates election results

The University of North Florida’s Student Government Senate met this past Friday to nominate candidates for Senate President and validate election results from the Fall 2025 senatorial election with a Bill of Acclamation.

In the meeting, Senate President Audrey McGrath announced that, in lieu of a new internship opportunity in Tallahassee, she would be stepping down from her role and amended the agenda to include SG Senate president nominations.

Supervisor of Elections Asvidhi Ladumor read over the validation of Fall 2025 senatorial candidates.

Senate president seat nominees

At the end of the meeting, Senate President McGrath announced that she was the recent receipt of an internship in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Last Monday, I received an acceptance for an internship in Tallahassee which is really exciting but unfortunately that does keep me away from my duties. So to be able to allow a smooth transition with leadership in Senate, we will be having elections for Senate president next week,” said McGrath.

After opening up the floor for nominations, the body received three nominations.

Chair Hazel Joseph of the Budget and Allocations Committee, Pro-Tempore Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebron and Sen. Benjamin Shmia were nominated for the Senate President seat.

An election for the Senate president seat will be held during next week’s meeting.

Validation of fall 2025 results

Following the Fall 2025 election, the results of the uncontested election were validated during this meeting.

Supervisor of Elections Ladumor read through the winners who will be confirmed at next week’s Senate meeting.

Below is the unofficial list of election winners, along with their party affiliation:

Mariana Barnes (Talon)

Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebron (Talon)

Alexa Dudkiewicz (Talon)

Hunter Hayes (SAM)

Kalillia Martinez (Talon)

Audrey McGrath (Talon)

Amy-Lee Murray (Talon)

Algesia Pani (Talon)

Benjamin Shmia (Independent)

Winter Slaughter (SAM)

Christian Snyder (Talon)

Jacob Sumners (Talon)

Jack Yanow (Talon)

Brooke Yates (Talon)

Up Next

The SG Senate will meet Friday, Nov. 14, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.