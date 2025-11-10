UNF students struggle to afford food after federal SNAP benefits halted

Since Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have been put on hold, University of North Florida students have reported skipped meals and increased hardship.

About 2.9 million Floridians are now going without SNAP benefits after the program lapsed on Oct. 31 due to the government shutdown.

Over the past few weeks, a legal back-and-forth has unfolded between Trump’s administration and lower courts over whether full SNAP benefits must continue during the government shutdown. In an attempt to ease the impact of the lapse, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Nov. 6 to fully fund SNAP benefits through November. However, the administration quickly appealed this decision, according to AP News.

The order came in response to a challenge from several cities arguing that the administration’s plan to cover only 65% of the maximum benefit would have left some recipients with nothing for the month, AP News reported.

On Monday, the Trump administration returned to the Supreme Court, seeking to maintain a freeze on full payments for SNAP, according to AP News.

At UNF, the effects of the shutdown have led to food insecurity among students, with some reporting skipping meals, relying on food banks, and the disruption of Thanksgiving plans.

“I think about it all the time.”

Freshman political science major Jace Russell grew up on SNAP.

“Whenever I went to the store with my parents, it was never a debit card — it was always a SNAP card,” Russell said. “Oftentimes, that was the only money we had for groceries.”

Now in college, the loss of those benefits looms large for Russell and his family. “My little sister is still on SNAP, and with them losing that, it’s been a lot more difficult to meal prep,” he said. “She’s a freshman in high school and is thinking she needs to get a job just so she can eat.”

Russell said the strain has made it harder to focus on schoolwork. “Every day I’m scared I won’t be able to take care of or feed myself. I don’t even eat breakfast,” he said.

While UNF offers resources like the Lend-a-Wing pantry, Russell believes more accessible options are needed.

“Meal plans can save you a bit, but paying in a lump sum is hard. Having food more acutely available at events or around campus would be beneficial,” Russell said. “Sometimes that free food might be all a student gets.”

Russell hopes policymakers and administrators remember that most people on SNAP aren’t exploiting the system.

“Most of the people using SNAP are struggling — whether it’s disability or the job market — and it’s not just them being impacted, but also the youth,” he said.

“The normalization of people starving is horrific.”

Oak Cash, a junior English major, lives on just $60 a month on groceries, and was planning on applying for SNAP benefits right before the government shutdown. Now, they don’t have the option.

“We realized we were having just rice for three meals a day,” Cash said. “Food on campus is expensive and not everyone has $20 to spend at the food court.”

Cash regularly visits community food banks and said they’ve seen firsthand how the crisis affects students.

“I was in the Student Union when a student tried to pay for a meal, and her card kept declining,” Cash said. “She started breaking down and walked out crying. She just needed food but couldn’t do that. It was very eye-opening.”

Cash believes UNF could be doing more to address student hunger.

“If I’m honest, the university isn’t really doing anything or talking about it,” Cash said. “Lend-a-Wing is a good start, but more can be done. Regularly having free meals for students would be very helpful.”

“Do I need to go to class or buy food?”

Keyonnah Dunn, a sophomore psychology major, said her stepmother relies heavily on SNAP, who is disabled and unable to work.

Losing those benefits before the holidays has Dunn’s family scrambling.

“[My siblings and I] were going to go visit her for Thanksgiving, but the food was going to be from SNAP,” Dunn said. “Now it puts her in a bad spot. The one thing she could contribute, she can’t anymore.”

“Groceries are expensive. I’m budgeting badly just to make sure I have enough to eat and pay bills,” Dunn said.

Healthy food, she added, is increasingly out of reach. “People aren’t buying fruits and vegetables because they’re expensive. Even processed foods are getting pricey,” Dunn said. “You can barely find affordable food anymore.”

Dunn, however, praised the Lend-a-Wing pantry and local food drives but believes awareness is still lacking.

“Not enough people know about it,” Dunn said. “Being a student and having to worry if you’re going to eat is so stressful. You should be able to eat and go to class with confidence in that.”

“It’s your peers. Someone in your class or walking past you is being personally affected by this right now,” Dunn said. “Students should know the university sees them and cares.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, many students are facing hunger instead of holiday meals. From working multiple jobs to relying on food pantries, UNF students like Russell, Cash, and Dunn say the end of SNAP assistance is more than an inconvenience — it’s a breaking point.

“I want to remind people,” Russell said, “that it’s not about taking advantage of the system. It’s about surviving.”

