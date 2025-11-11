Ospreys historic tournament run ends in ASUN championship loss to Lipscomb

On a Sunday afternoon in Nashville, the University of North Florida women’s soccer team fell to the Lipscomb Bison by the score of 3-0, ending the Ospreys’ historic ASUN Championship run and six-game unbeaten streak.

For nearly all 90 minutes, UNF’s offense struggled, mounting only four shots and two corner kicks. After holding strong for the first 20 minutes, the Ospreys’ defense broke, allowing three goals and 16 shots.

First Half

To start the game, North Florida played a “bend but don’t break” defense, preventing Lipscomb from breaking the ice. Five of the Bison’s first four shots were saved by All-ASUN goalkeeper Chrissa Avery, keeping UNF and Lipscomb even — at least for now.

Likewise, UNF joined the shot party, firing off two of its own. In the 18th minute, leading goal scorer Isabella Pontieri launched an on-target shot. One minute later, freshman defender Skya Horth mirrored Pontieri, doubling North Florida’s shots on goal.

However, with Lipscomb creating chance after chance, goalie Avery could only do so much. Three minutes following Avery’s fifth save in 17 minutes, Lipscomb scored first, netting a goal to break the scoreless tie.

Receiving a double assist, Maddy Rhodes basically won it for Lipscomb, but neither team knew it at the moment. Between the 25th and 37th minute, Lipscomb continued its offensive pressure, amassing a trio of corner kicks and shots.

If it wasn’t for Avery, the Ospreys could’ve been down even more, as the redshirt freshman poured in two more saves. But Lipscomb was just too much, extending their lead to 2-0 in the 40th minute.

As the half neared its end, UNF seemed ready to stop the game and attempt to make some adjustments.

Second Half

For the first seven minutes, it appeared that this would be a defensive second half, favoring UNF, as they sought to limit Lipscomb’s chances. Neither team mustered a single shot or corner kick until the 52nd minute, when the Bison’s shot was saved once again by Avery.

Just seconds later, the Bison committed a yellow card, prompting a UNF free kick. Taking advantage of the free kick opportunity, sophomore midfielder Sarah Frazer attempted a shot that Lipscomb well saved.

During the 58th minute, senior midfielder Chloe Lynch took UNF’s fourth and final shot. Then, a yellow card was called on redshirt junior forward Allie Fekany, equalizing the penalties called on each team.

Similar to UNF, the Bison failed to convert on its free kick, keeping the game at 2-0. With 20 minutes left, Lipscomb notched its second shot in as many minutes, continuing Avery’s saving clinic.

For the last 20 minutes, neither team attempted and missed a shot. The only shot taken was another Lipscomb goal, which made it 3-0 Bison. Trailing 3-0, UNF couldn’t manufacture a single shot attempt, succumbing to its ASUN Championship defeat.

Despite the loss, UNF had much to be proud of, playing in its first-ever ASUN title game. Several games ago, the Ospreys were fighting to be in the ASUN tournament. Now, the Ospreys plan to build off this magical run and look towards next season.

Overall, North Florida finished the season 9-9-4 and 5-3-2 in conference, while Lipscomb improved to 14-5-2 and 7-2-1 in ASUN action.

