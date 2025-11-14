Self-described far-right student Instagram account sparks concern, white nationalism conversation

Editor’s Note: Spinnaker has chosen to not link to The Osprey Nationalist’s letters because we refuse to directly platform or promote their contents.

A new self-described far-right organization that claims to be student-run has sparked controversy among UNF students.

The organization, The Osprey Nationalist, has gained attention online, primarily from its Instagram account. Established in September, the anonymously-led group has published three digital letters so far on social media, all of which contain various white nationalist stances and rhetoric.

In its most recent letter, the nationalist group expressed its goal to reinstate “family values” in America and blamed feminist ideals for “self-centered” modern women and “spineless” modern men. Previous letters have included statements on the existence of white privilege and racial segregation, advising white people to exist in spaces with the “lowest minority rate possible.”

Students at UNF have pushed back against The Osprey Nationalist, leaving dozens of comments against the organization’s racist claims, with many students reducing the account to “incel posting.”

What is white nationalism?

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines white nationalist groups as those that “espouse white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of nonwhite groups.”

White nationalists frequently claim that white people are victims of society and minorities. Some examples of white nationalist groups include the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederates and neo-Nazis, according to the SPLC.

Students and faculty at UNF have expressed concern over the creation of The Osprey Nationalist because recent instances of violence have been linked to white nationalism.

For example, in September, a Tennessee man pleaded guilty to planning to bomb an energy facility and it was later found he had ties to white nationalist groups aimed at targeting various minorities, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this year, two Washington veterans allegedly stole gear from an army base and attacked a soldier, who tried to intervene, with a hammer. Further investigation by police showed that both men had ties to white nationalist groups and found Nazi paraphernalia in at least one of their homes.

To this date, The Osprey Nationalist has not publicly made calls for violence on their social media or within their letters.

In private messages with Spinnaker, an Osprey Nationalist representative denied that they were a white supremacist group, claiming that people confuse “white pride” with white supremacy.

“We at the Osprey Nationalist denounce white supremacy. We simply believe that every racial group has a right to be prideful and unified in their identity,” said the representative.

However, in one of their letters, the group asserts multiple claims that align with white nationalist ideology and villainize minority groups. In the letter, the group writes that white people are facing racial persecution in various social spaces and advises white people to “keep a distance” from minorities.

“If you are a minority in America, understand that it is not you who is oppressed in society anymore, it is white people,” the letter reads.

UNF community response

The comment section of @UNFNationalist holds many outraged UNF students pointing out the harmful rhetoric of the organization.

In the comments, UNF students have referenced the current executive administration and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country. The Associated Press has reported that ICE has used racial profiling to carry out many of these raids.

Ivan Stevenson, an undergraduate majoring in Electrical Engineering, responded in the Instagram page’s comment section.

“The idea that white people are viewed as an enemy in any market or situation is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. To say this in the midst of an administration that has been actively discriminating against people on the basis of race and ethnicity is an insult to those actually suffering,” said Stevenson.

Jace Crowell, a UNF freshman, spoke of her own experiences as a white person and accused the Osprey Nationalist of feigned racial victimhood.

“I have never once felt persecuted for being white in my life,” commented Crowell. “You are insanely ignorant, and it shows why you might not be able to get jobs or scholarships.”

Another commenter mentioned ICE, a federal agency tasked with removing noncitizens who lack legal status, as well as those with legal status who are convicted of certain deportable offenses.

“Y’all will genuinely never have to worry or fear going outside and wondering if it’s your last day or be scared that you’ll be racially profiled and detained by ICE,” said another commenter.

While other UNF commenters have opted not to seriously respond to the organization’s remarks, dismissing the account as “incel posting,” a UNF professor stressed that the existence of a white nationalist group on campus is cause for concern.

The professor, who has expertise in racial and ethnic sociology, is being kept anonymous because they expressed fear for their own and colleagues’ safety.

In response to the emergence of The Osprey Nationalist, the professor insisted that a college environment is not a place to foster hate but rather to learn from others and their experiences.

“The only thing that should not be tolerated is hate,” said the professor. “We need to remind ourselves, in a college environment especially, this [rhetoric from white nationalist groups] is very threatening.”

The professor also referenced a 2021 incident where a student left QR codes around the Social Sciences building linking to white supremacist and antisemitic webpages.

“[The incident] happened three or four years ago…people talk about this stuff as if it was long ago…there’s people out there that pick up these ideologies and they want to organize around these sorts of issues,” said the professor.

The UNF professor also cited the exclusion of DEI initiatives on campus as a contributor to the growth of organizations like the Osprey Nationalist.

“They take away LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Women’s Center, Interfaith Center…and so now there’s no institutional backing for minority students,” the professor said. ”Minorities want to feel supported and they don’t get institutional support anymore.”

With this, the professor referenced the Senate Bill 266, which outlawed the use of state or federal funding for DEI programs. This bill caused UNF’s Office of Diversity Inclusion to be phased out in early 2024, and eventually closed the campus’s Intercultural, Interfaith, LGBTQ and Women’s centers.

The Osprey Nationalist representative refused to share their name or identifying information, so Spinnaker could not independently verify that the account is run by a UNF student. The group is not yet an officially registered student organization with the Osprey Involvement Center but their most recent letter promises a “more physical presence on campus.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 1,371 hate and anti-government extremist groups operating in the United States in its 2024 report. One hundred of those groups operate in Florida.

