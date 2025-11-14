UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
Categories:

Self-described far-right student Instagram account sparks concern, white nationalism conversation

RJ Kinard, News Editor | Nov 14, 2025
A screenshot of private messages from The Osprey Nationalist Instagram account.

Editor’s Note: Spinnaker has chosen to not link to The Osprey Nationalist’s letters because we refuse to directly platform or promote their contents. 

A new self-described far-right organization that claims to be student-run has sparked controversy among UNF students. 

The organization, The Osprey Nationalist, has gained attention online, primarily from its Instagram account. Established in September, the anonymously-led group has published three digital letters so far on social media, all of which contain various white nationalist stances and rhetoric.

In its most recent letter, the nationalist group expressed its goal to reinstate “family values” in America and blamed feminist ideals for “self-centered” modern women and “spineless” modern men. Previous letters have included statements on the existence of white privilege and racial segregation, advising white people to exist in spaces with the “lowest minority rate possible.”

Students at UNF have pushed back against The Osprey Nationalist, leaving dozens of comments against the organization’s racist claims, with many students reducing the account to “incel posting.”

What is white nationalism?

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines white nationalist groups as those that “espouse white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of nonwhite groups.” 

White nationalists frequently claim that white people are victims of society and minorities. Some examples of white nationalist groups include the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederates and neo-Nazis, according to the SPLC. 

Students and faculty at UNF have expressed concern over the creation of The Osprey Nationalist because recent instances of violence have been linked to white nationalism.

For example, in September, a Tennessee man pleaded guilty to planning to bomb an energy facility and it was later found he had ties to white nationalist groups aimed at targeting various minorities, according to the Associated Press

Earlier this year, two Washington veterans allegedly stole gear from an army base and attacked a soldier, who tried to intervene, with a hammer. Further investigation by police showed that both men had ties to white nationalist groups and found Nazi paraphernalia in at least one of their homes.

To this date, The Osprey Nationalist has not publicly made calls for violence on their social media or within their letters. 

In private messages with Spinnaker, an Osprey Nationalist representative denied that they were a white supremacist group, claiming that people confuse “white pride” with white supremacy.

“We at the Osprey Nationalist denounce white supremacy. We simply believe that every racial group has a right to be prideful and unified in their identity,” said the representative.

However, in one of their letters, the group asserts multiple claims that align with white nationalist ideology and villainize minority groups. In the letter, the group writes that white people are facing racial persecution in various social spaces and advises white people to “keep a distance” from minorities. 

“If you are a minority in America, understand that it is not you who is oppressed in society anymore, it is white people,” the letter reads.

UNF community response 

The comment section of @UNFNationalist holds many outraged UNF students pointing out the harmful rhetoric of the organization. 

In the comments, UNF students have referenced the current executive administration and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country. The Associated Press has reported that ICE has used racial profiling to carry out many of these raids.

Ivan Stevenson, an undergraduate majoring in Electrical Engineering, responded in the Instagram page’s comment section.

“The idea that white people are viewed as an enemy in any market or situation is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. To say this in the midst of an administration that has been actively discriminating against people on the basis of race and ethnicity is an insult to those actually suffering,” said Stevenson.

Jace Crowell, a UNF freshman, spoke of her own experiences as a white person and accused the Osprey Nationalist of feigned racial victimhood.

“I have never once felt persecuted for being white in my life,” commented Crowell. “You are insanely ignorant, and it shows why you might not be able to get jobs or scholarships.”

Another commenter mentioned ICE, a federal agency tasked with removing noncitizens who lack legal status, as well as those with legal status who are convicted of certain deportable offenses.

“Y’all will genuinely never have to worry or fear going outside and wondering if it’s your last day or be scared that you’ll be racially profiled and detained by ICE,” said another commenter.

While other UNF commenters have opted not to seriously respond to the organization’s remarks, dismissing the account as “incel posting,” a UNF professor stressed that the existence of a white nationalist group on campus is cause for concern.

The professor, who has expertise in racial and ethnic sociology, is being kept anonymous because they expressed fear for their own and colleagues’ safety.

In response to the emergence of The Osprey Nationalist, the professor insisted that a college environment is not a place to foster hate but rather to learn from others and their experiences.

“The only thing that should not be tolerated is hate,” said the professor. “We need to remind ourselves, in a college environment especially, this [rhetoric from white nationalist groups] is very threatening.”

The professor also referenced a 2021 incident where a student left QR codes around the Social Sciences building linking to white supremacist and antisemitic webpages.

“[The incident] happened three or four years ago…people talk about this stuff as if it was long ago…there’s people out there that pick up these ideologies and they want to organize around these sorts of issues,” said the professor.

The UNF professor also cited the exclusion of DEI initiatives on campus as a contributor to the growth of organizations like the Osprey Nationalist. 

“They take away LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Women’s Center, Interfaith Center…and so now there’s no institutional backing for minority students,” the professor said. ”Minorities want to feel supported and they don’t get institutional support anymore.”

With this, the professor referenced the Senate Bill 266, which outlawed the use of state or federal funding for DEI programs. This bill caused UNF’s Office of Diversity Inclusion to be phased out in early 2024, and eventually closed the campus’s Intercultural, Interfaith, LGBTQ and Women’s centers.

The Osprey Nationalist representative refused to share their name or identifying information, so Spinnaker could not independently verify that the account is run by a UNF student. The group is not yet an officially registered student organization with the Osprey Involvement Center but their most recent letter promises a “more physical presence on campus.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 1,371 hate and anti-government extremist groups operating in the United States in its 2024 report. One hundred of those groups operate in Florida.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
From left to right: Sarah Parker, Lynda Bell, and Nicholas Seabrook at a UNF Office of Public Policy panel discussion on abortion in America
UNF hosts abortion public policy event with pro-choice, pro-life advocate panelists
The Ospreys host Bellarmine on Saturday at 7 p.m., seeking their second ASUN Championship in as many years.
Pentinat’s penalty shootout heroics lead Ospreys to ASUN final
The outside of Tom and Betty Petway Hall at UNF, large modern metal building with large glass window panes
UNF advises parking, traffic changes Saturday for Homecoming Parade
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
From Market Days to the Homecoming Parade, UNF’s 2025 Homecoming Week is here
More in News
A person shops for produce at a grocery store with a rolling cart.
UNF students struggle to afford food after federal SNAP benefits halted
A wide-angle view of the inside of the student government Senate chambers showing blue carpet, multiple rolling chairs at long desks with brown walls.
SG Senate nominates candidates for senate president seat, validates election results
Florida Board of Governors Chancellor Ray Rodrigues speaks at the Nov. 6 meeting at USF. (Courtesy of the Florida Channel)
BOG says it will address H1-B visa concern next year, passes ‘textbook transparency’ regulation 
Mugshot of Matthew Donaldson; he's wearing a dark green shirt, has short, grey hair, and short grey facial hair.
Driver in UNF Drive crash involved in two other DUI hit-and-runs that same night
About the Contributor
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard, News Editor
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.