UNF caps off Homecoming Week, reveals refreshed Ozzie the Osprey after mascot’s two-week disappearance

After being missing since the end of October, the University of North Florida’s mascot, Ozzie the Osprey, returned Saturday with a brand-new look.

UNF unveiled the redesigned Ozzie during the university’s homecoming basketball game, capping off a campaign in which the mascot was declared “missing.” Ahead of the reveal, the university held a mock press briefing and enlisted local mascots — including the Jaguars’ Jaxson de Ville and the Jumbo Shrimp’s Scampi — to film playful PR videos searching for Ozzie.

In a promotional video, Ozzie was revealed to be working out at the UNF gym during his two-week disappearance. This came after spoof missing person posters listed his weight as “work in progress,” suggesting he’d return fitter than ever before.

Andrea Jones, UNF’s vice president of Marketing and Communications. She said her team worked closely with UNF Athletics to ensure the updated mascot aligned with the university’s athletic marks.

According to Jones, the rebrand was driven by a desire to give Ozzie a stronger athletic identity and better align him with the university’s overall branding. The team also wanted to make Ozzie more marketable and ensure he becomes a recognizable symbol of UNF.

“This is a movement to have our Ozzie more on campus, in the community and even nationally. We want it to be a physical embodiment of our brand — make sure he’s out there showing UNF pride,” Jones said.

According to a university press release, “the new Ozzie exudes confidence, embodies the fearless energy of the Osprey and symbolizes the competitive strength of the North Florida Ospreys NCAA Division 1 athletic programs.”

The new Ozzie has a sleeker, more muscular build, replacing the rounder and friendlier look of the previous design. Jones said this updated version is meant to make a stronger impression, giving Ozzie a more intimidating presence on the court and around campus.

Over the years, Ozzie has had several rebrands since his initial debut in 1979.

This is the first time in recent history that UNF held homecoming during the fall semester. Last week’s events included a homecoming tailgate, parade, and a fall sculpture iron pour, among other student engagement activities.

