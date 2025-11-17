Back-to-back: Schacherer’s overtime goal lifts Men’s Soccer past Bellarmine in ASUN title

On a Saturday evening at Hodges Stadium, the University of North Florida men’s soccer team won its second championship in as many seasons under head coach Jamie Davies, outlasting Bellarmine University by the score of 3-2.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Ospreys allowed two goals in as many minutes, resulting in a tie game at the end of regulation. Just over one minute into overtime, off a throw-in from senior defender Alex Barnett, sophomore defender Rafa Rios flicked the ball to junior defender Paul Schacherer, who headed the ball just outside the six-yard box.

The Ospreys certainly like to win ASUN tournament games the hard way, with three of their last four tournament matches being won by either penalty kicks or overtime scores. However, Jamie Davies knows his team is built to win these types of games.

“They’ve been through ups and downs all season,” the second-year coach said. “So we just always said something about just trusting yourself, just believe like, don’t let the emotion of conceding late kind of take over.”

As the game progressed, it went from a defensive stalemate to an offensive shootout. In the first period, defenders on both sides prevented either offense from reaching the penalty box and attempting shots.

Statistically speaking, there were only seven shots taken in the first frame. To start the game, neither team attempted a single shot during the first 13 minutes. There were only a trio of corner kick attempts — two coming from UNF and another by Bellarmine.

First Half

Neither amounted to a single shot attempt. The game’s first came in the 13th minute.

However, once the second half began, the sense of urgency intensified for both teams, resulting in a higher shot count. For the over 1,000 fans in attendance, this likely made the price of admission more worthwhile.

“I think we just recognized at halftime where the spaces available were and we were trying to get [to those spaces] a little bit more quicker and a little bit more often,” Davies said, referring to the drastic shot difference between the two halves.”

Before the game reached halftime, though, the Ospreys were very efficient offensively. While they didn’t take many shots, fifth-year midfielder Rentaro Miyakawa scored his first goal of the season, putting the Ospreys on the board.

It was an up-the-middle striker, just outside of the penalty box, giving UNF the early advantage and making Miyakawa’s first goal of the season quite memorable. Miyakawa, along with redshirt senior David Perez, was granted an extra year of eligibility.

Davies believes this is a full-circle moment for the Japanese native.

“He’s an experienced player that knows it and he had kind of highs and lows at the start, and kind of was working his way back in the team,” Davies said. “He’s hit his rhythm at the right time. So I’m proud of him because it wasn’t easy at the start of the year and he’s come through that so really proud.”

Following the goal, Bellarmine began to find its footing defensively, holding UNF to just one shot in the final 25-plus minutes. Offensively, for the Knights, they outshot the Ospreys in half one but couldn’t generate a shot on goal.

Second Half

Heading into the locker room, both teams were looking to create more scoring chances in the final frame. If scoring one goal outside the penalty box wasn’t enough, the Ospreys decided to double that. Nearly two minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Kaiss Mansouri made a fantastic cut to the middle, passing the ball to sophomore Anton Khelil, who launched it into the goal, netting his third goal of the season.

Seconds after the preceding goal, the first of multiple yellow cards was issued to UNF, something not entirely surprising in such a high-stakes game. Then, both teams began to trade shots, furthering the sense of urgency felt by each side.

Extending its lead to 2-0, some say that this is the most dangerous lead in soccer because a team is one goal away from the margin being razor thin, but also leading enough to relax some and decrease the intensity. North Florida may have proven this opinion, giving up two consecutive goals, letting Bellarmine tie the game with eight minutes remaining.

Davies thought his team could’ve closed out the second half better, mentioning that they started playing like Bellarmine.

“Toward the end of the second half, we kind of played a little more like them, and that’s not us…” he said. “We could have probably closed out the game better.”

Postgame Celebration

UNF produced a pair of corner kicks in the 82nd and 86th minutes, but Bellarmine held strong. As a result, this game went to overtime, and when Schacherer’s goal hit the back of the net, hundreds of UNF fans rushed the field, surrounding Schacherer and his teammates, jumping up and down to celebrate the victory.

The job is finished, at least for now. In gritty fashion, the Ospreys have pulled off two consecutive ASUN Championships in Davies’s first two seasons at the helm. Now, it was time to celebrate.

“That’s what it’s all about for the boys to bring UNF and make UNF students proud to be a UNF student,” Davies said.

After the fans cleared the field, a rewards celebration followed, announcing the ASUN All-Tournament team. Four Ospreys were chosen for this honor: Khelil, Schacherer, Miyakawa, and junior defender Alex Barnett, who did much of the dirty work not seen on stat sheets.

Next, UNF was handed the ASUN Championship trophy, hoisting it in the air, cementing its third ASUN tournament title. All the players put a hand or finger on the trophy and jumped up in the air, rejoicing once again.

NCAA Tournament Info

On Monday, during the NCAA men’s soccer tournament selection show, it was announced that UNF will travel to the University of North Carolina for the first round. The game is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, at 6 p.m. in Chapel Hill. A television or streaming network was not announced at the time of publication.

“This is a great group,” Davies finished. “We believe in them, so not really scared to play anyone. It’s anyone’s game no matter what the records are. So yeah, we’ll play anyone.

UNF will look to top last year and make a run in the NCAA Tournament. All that’s standing in front of them is the Tar Heels.

