‘Success is what you make it’: Inside UNF runner Aiden Arnold’s clear-minded approach

When the starting gun fires, most runners at the line have already spent hours, even days, visualizing every turn, hill, and surge on the course. But for University of North Florida middle-distance standout Aiden Arnold, the key to success is simple: don’t overthink it.

While cross country is typically viewed as a sport that demands careful strategy, where pacing, positioning, and mental toughness are everything, Arnold takes a more instinctive approach. He’d rather keep his mind clear, trusting his training and instincts rather than plotting out every move. While some may confuse this simplicity for a lack of strategy, Arnold makes sure to leave all of his thinking for after the first step is taken.

“Some people tend to overthink what they do, what they eat… what the race plan is,” Arnold said. “But me, personally, before a race I just go out and look around, knowing I can compete with anyone.”

Early Days

Aiden was born in Wilmington, Delaware, where he lived the first 11 years of his life. It was there that his athletic journey started. Not as a cross-country runner, but as a soccer goalie. It was only after his family moved to the Orlando area that Aiden began to run competitively.

During this time, it was the encouragement and support he received from friends and family that inspired him to continue pursuing track and cross country, despite the grueling training and early mornings.

“People kept telling me that I was doing well, and I was winning races,” he said. “That motivated me to keep going.”

Choosing UNF

Aiden knew he wanted to attend university somewhere in Florida. While he reached out to many schools within state borders, UNF was the school that showed the most initial interest.

“I originally reached out to coach [Kaitlin] King, who was the assistant coach at the time,” Arnold said. “That’s how it all started. She told me to update her on my season and how everything was going.”

After some more email exchanges, Arnold and King spoke on the phone a few times before head coach Jeff Pigg reached out to speak with him directly.

“He had a Zoom meeting with my family to try and understand where I came from, which was super sweet,” Arnold said. “No other school was doing that for me. I knew a couple guys on the team, and I knew the atmosphere that I was entering.”

Arnold credits the track and cross country coaching staff not just with his growth as a runner, but also as a person.

“They helped me so much, just getting to know them and talking to them,” he said. “They’ve all been super helpful in getting me to where I am today… I can’t express how great they’ve been.”

Camaraderie

While the coaching staff contributes a lot to the team atmosphere, the team members themselves are what create that atmosphere in the first place. Aiden believes that having good teammates is what makes the grueling training worth it in the end.

“On those easier runs and workouts, we’ll just talk, it’s a long conversation,” he said. “As people have graduated and younger people have come in, the conversations have changed… There used to be a lot of debates, but now it’s just us making jokes and having a good time.”

One area where having good teammates helps is dealing with the physical demands that cross-country calls for.

“[Cross country] is a contact sport. Your legs get all bloody, your feet as well,” he said. “There’s elbows being thrown, it’s definitely a contact sport that people don’t really see.”

Future Plans

Arnold and his teammates finished third overall at the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) cross country championships on Oct. 31, with Arnold himself breaking the program record for the 8k race by over 10 seconds with a time of 23:36.1. Now, the team looks ahead to the NCAA South Regional Championship, which takes place on Nov. 14 in Huntsville, Ala.

Individually, he hopes to post a time under four minutes in the mile by the end of the track and field season. Breaking the four-minute barrier is one of the most challenging feats in distance running. It’s a benchmark that has long been considered the gold standard separating elite runners from the rest of the field.

“Personally, I want to break four,” he said with a smile. “We’ll see how that turns out. That’s the big one.”

Arnold’s outlook on running and life reflects the same simplicity and self-awareness that guide him on race day. He doesn’t measure success solely by times or titles, but by personal growth and effort.

“As a runner, I’d say success is what you make it. Same goes for who you are [as a person]. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself I can be on the track.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.