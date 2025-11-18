UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Gallery: UNF sends off Men’s Soccer to NCAA championship game

Madelyn Schneider and Rachel Bacchus | Nov 18, 2025

UNF held a send-off event for the Men’s Soccer team ahead of their NCAA tournament gave versus North Carolina. The Ospreys defeated Bellarmine 3–2 on Saturday, the team’s second ASUN Championship title in a row.

On Tuesday, The Ospreys began their journey to Chapel Hill where they’ll face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday, Nov. 20. The tournament’s first round match is set to start at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to play nationally-seeded No. 4 Maryland on Nov. 23.

This is Men’s Soccer third advancement to the NCAA tournament in program history. Earlier in November, UNF Women’s Soccer played its first-ever ASUN championship title game, in which the team fell to Lipscomb.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a senior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Rachel Bacchus
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.