Gallery: UNF sends off Men’s Soccer to NCAA championship game

UNF held a send-off event for the Men’s Soccer team ahead of their NCAA tournament gave versus North Carolina. The Ospreys defeated Bellarmine 3–2 on Saturday, the team’s second ASUN Championship title in a row.

On Tuesday, The Ospreys began their journey to Chapel Hill where they’ll face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday, Nov. 20. The tournament’s first round match is set to start at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to play nationally-seeded No. 4 Maryland on Nov. 23.

This is Men’s Soccer third advancement to the NCAA tournament in program history. Earlier in November, UNF Women’s Soccer played its first-ever ASUN championship title game, in which the team fell to Lipscomb.

