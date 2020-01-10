Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Today, Friday January 10, is National Save the Eagles Day.

Eagles are magnificent, powerful birds of prey that soar high above in the skies and can mercilessly hunt down anything they can eat. There are over 60 species of eagles, and while the majority of them are found in Africa and Eurasia, there are a few species that inhabit the western hemisphere.

The most iconic, however, is the Bald Eagle, the United States’ National Bird and a revered symbol of American pride and culture.

Eagles come in many shapes and sizes, with some species weighing over 15 pounds, and some having wingspans of over 7 feet! Eagles’ eyesight has been hypothesized as being 3 times as good as a human’s. They are top avian predators, and with their strong beaks, wings, talons, and legs, they can be very fast and dangerous.

UNF’s own revered bird, the Osprey, is often confused with the eagle. While they are both large raptors, Eagles are very different from Ospreys, and they are in completely different taxonomic families. Eagles are typically much larger, stronger, and more diverse than Ospreys. While Ospreys eat primarily fish, eagles are much less picky, and also eat small mammals and reptiles.

Today, if you see an eagle, take a moment to pay them respect, for they are truly some of the greatest birds today.

