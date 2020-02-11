Today is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared February 11 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day.

The Florida Governor made the decision and signed the proclamation into order on January 29, 2020 in recognition of the issue. In his proclamation, the Governor stated that it is “essential that Florida’s families are empowered to overcome the heath challenges they face.” He also referenced his past effort with the Agency of Persons with Disabilities (APD) to help 2,800 Floridians with disabilities to maintain gainful employment.

Developmental disabilities consist of many conditions, including intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, language and learning disorders, cerebral palsy, vision impairment, and hearing loss. According to the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities in 2010, 5.4 million Americans have developmental disabilities.

