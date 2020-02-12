How to do Valentine’s with the Galentine’s

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 3? Send Email Cancel

For most, Valentine’s can be a day filled with love and appreciation for your significant other. For others, it’s a dreaded holiday to avoid. But if you’re flying solo on Valentine’s day, why not make it a day of liberation from boring norms and turn it into a day where you’ll feel loved by someone who’s not your partner: Your best friends.

Here are 4 ways to do Galentine’s:

1. Stay in.

This idea is pretty simple but effective for those who tend to like things laid back. A simple night in can turn into a fun valentines for you and your friends. Simply, grab some bottles of wine, some face masks, cook a fancy dinner, watch some rom-coms, decorate your home with valentines day decor and say goodbye to the lonely days.

2. Book a very nice dinner at a very nice restaurant.

For the foodies out there, this one’s for you. On a day like this, what could be better than to invite your closest girlfriends to a fancy dinner, complete with fancy drinks, food and excellent service? This way you can conversate about your love life or lack thereof or even catch up on each other’s lives.

3. Have a picnic and photoshoot. A two in one?

Picnics are certainly instagrammable moments. Boost your bff’s confidence by snapping pictures of them in their cute Galentine’s outfits or with all of you together. Complete with bottles of wine, fruits and veggies for snacking on, some sweets (chocolate covered strawberries to fit the occasion) and a speaker for playing some music. Throw it all together with a classic picnic blanket, a cute picnic basket and some flowers. But where, you ask? Try St. Augustine near the fort, Riverside and maybe even San Marco. If you’re not feeling a picnic at the park and the day is good then try one of the many beaches located in the city.

4. Look for Valentine’s day events around the city.

If you’re looking for something more specific to do for the holiday then checkout some of the events being hosted around the city.

Feb.12 – Valentine’s Day Happy Hour at Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House from 6-9 p.m.

Feb.13 – PRE-Valentine’s Day Cupcake Pairing at Fishweir Brewing Company from 5-8 p.m.

Feb.12 – Wine Down Wednesday – Domu- Jacksonville- Valentines Edition from 5:30-9 p.m.

Feb. 14 -Valentine’s Night at Show Pigeon Coffee for “Linger & Liberations”from 6-9 p.m.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].