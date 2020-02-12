The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Broomstick challenge declared to be nothing but a myth

Heydi Ortiz, Managing Editor
February 12, 2020

You might’ve heard about a tweet that claimed NASA said Monday was the only day you could make your broom stand up due to the Earth’s gravitational pull. But, if you tried the challenge yourself and were amazed by your broom’s abilities, know that you can make your broom stand whenever you want. NASA has declared it’s all a myth.

According to  NBC News, the myth comes from an old wives’ tale that claims that eggs are able to balance on their ends every year on the vernal and autumnal equinox. 

May you make your brooms stand up once again.

_

About the Writer
Heydi Ortiz,

Broomstick challenge declared to be nothing but a myth