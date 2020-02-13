This Valentine’s, have a hot date with Tommy G
February 13, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Are you looking for that perfect partner for Valentine’s Day? Tommy G’s will hook you up and book you up.
Tomorrow is your last day to experience the love that only Blind Date with a Book can bring. Swoop by the library to pick up a decoratively wrapped book with only genre-related hints along the cover.
This experience can be found on the first floor and is ongoing all day – because you can find love at any time of day.
_
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.