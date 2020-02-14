Second half surge lifts Ospreys past Dolphins

Video by Kaitlyn Bowers

Despite a slow start in the first half, the Ospreys exploded in the second half for their fifth-straight win, 81-66.

The Dolphins were connecting on their shots, going 4-8 in the first five minutes of the game for a 9-6 lead at the media timeout.

The Ospreys went on an impressive 13-0 run capped off by a Ryan Burkhardt three-pointer to give the Ospreys a 17-9 lead.

JU battled back and reached within three of the Ospreys with less than five minutes left in the half.

UNF continued to struggle defending JU in the first half, allowing them to make 51 percent of their shots from the field.

Carter Hendricksen helped salvage the first half for the Ospreys with a late three to tie the game at 33 heading into halftime.

The squad in Blue and Grey went 6-8 from the field to start the second half but the Dolphins continued to stay within striking distance.

The doors were busted wide open when the Ospreys exploded with a 13-0 run to distance themselves from the Dolphins, 68-51.

From that point on, the Dolphins couldn’t catch up and UNF secured an 81-66 win, sweeping JU once again.

Wajid Aminu led the Ospreys with 21 points, going 8-11 from the field.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa (13), Garrett Sams (13) and Hendricksen (11) all finished the game scoring in double figures.

David Bell was a driving force for the Dolphins with 24 points, going 11-13 from the field.

Gandia-Rosa made history during the game, surpassing former Osprey Dallas Moore in career assists with 556.

The Ospreys improve to 17-10 (10-2 ASUN) and the Dolphins drop to 12-15 (5-7 ASUN). UNF stays home to take on North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:00 p.m.

