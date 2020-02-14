Spend your Valentine’s at the opera

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fancy the opera? If you’re looking for an on-campus date idea for Valentine’s Day, look no further than the Andrew A. Robinson Theater.

Tonight is the final night to view “The Mikado,” a comic opera in two acts, featuring a scandal that will leave you and your significant other talking for the rest of the night.

“The Mikado” is accompanied by music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert, their ninth of 14 operatic collaborations.

You can view the opera at 7:30 p.m. at the Andrew A. Robinson Theater for $20. Purchase your tickets here.

