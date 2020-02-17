Jewell silences Ospreys’ bats

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UNF’s bats struggled against VMI’s pitching, losing 5-1 in the last game of the three game series.

It started out as a beautiful day at Harmon Stadium but when it rains, it pours and that was the case for the Keydets’ bats in the third inning.

Ryan Jean started out pitching for the Ospreys, but ran into problems early only getting through 2.2 innings when the Keydets racked up four runs, two earned in the top of the third.

Will Ohme came in for relief and got through three innings, giving up four hits and one unearned run.

It was the opposite for VMI’s pitching and Adam Jewell only gave up four hits through eight innings, no runs with seven strikeouts.

When asked how Jewell was so dominant, UNF manager Tim Parenton mentioned, “he threw curve balls for strikes, when guys can throw 90 with breaking balls for strikes, they value a little bit.”

The shining light for the Ospreys in this game came from freshman Cade Reich.

Reich went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI in the ninth after checking in the game in the sixth inning.

Pitching down the stretch performed well for the Ospreys.

Eddie Miller came in the sixth with two outs for relief and after a walk, shut down any hope that VMI had to add to their lead.

Miller threw 2.1 innings giving up only one hit, where the runner was then picked off shortly after.

Darin Kilfoyl finished in the top of the ninth, giving up a hit and a walk but never giving up any runs.

When the bottom of the ninth inning came around, the Ospreys were down five runs and only three outs left to do some work.

UNF managed to get two runners on base when Reich singled up the middle, scoring Tanner May from second.

Grant Grodi singled his way to left field, loading the bases with two outs as the tying run walked to the plate.

Zach West, the junior transfer from College of Central Florida, came to the plate and fought hard against Will Lopez, but ended up empty handed with a groundout to first to end the game.

Jewell grabs his first win of the season while Jean was handed his first.

VMI’s Lopez gets the save on the day, a redemption story after a balk call on Friday to send in the winning run.

The Ospreys will be back next weekend in Jacksonville when they host Rutgers in three game series beginning on Friday. Feb. 21 at 6:05 p.m.

