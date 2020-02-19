Bounce your way to food on the Green

Courtney Green, News Editor
February 19, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Celebrate Homecoming week with Food Trucks for Fun on Thursday, February 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocco’s Pizza Food Truck serving free pizza, bread knots, and mozzarella sticks to the UNF students. Photo by Caleb Moseley

The food trucks will be located on the Green — a change in scenery from previous years — and will be accessible to students with an Osprey 1Card.

There will also be bounce houses and other fun activities along with the free food.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].