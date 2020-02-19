Bounce your way to food on the Green
February 19, 2020
Celebrate Homecoming week with Food Trucks for Fun on Thursday, February 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The food trucks will be located on the Green — a change in scenery from previous years — and will be accessible to students with an Osprey 1Card.
There will also be bounce houses and other fun activities along with the free food.
