Everything Gunna requested for backstage, everything he was denied, and more…

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This year the Nest will be welcoming a popular artist by the name of Gunna to be the main act at Oz Fest. Student Government paid a whopping $125,000 for the artist to perform at UNF for a total of 60 minutes. The concert is paid by the Activity & Service fees.

“This year, OZ Fest is bigger than ever. This is the first year that UNF ranked as a national, instead of a regional, best college by US News and World Report. We want to live up to this national ranking by focusing on the student experience and bringing bigger, better, events to campus. We are very excited to welcome Gunna and Rich the Kid to the Nest,” said the Director of Student Engagement, Chris Warren.

In addition to being paid thousands, here’s a list of everything the rapper requested for backstage (plus everything he was denied).

20 Chicken wings

40 Chicken Tenders

Family size Popeyes chicken (assorted with white and dark meat)

Two mashed potatoes

Double order of biscuits

Two wedges

Assorted fresh cut fruit

Assorted small bags of Lays chips

24 bottles of spring water

Two bottles of Pineapple Fanta

Assorted fruit juices

8 Red Bulls (4 regular and 4 Yellow edition)

12 cans of Coke

The rapper will get almost everything he wants, but among the list of things denied were one bottle of Moet Rosé, one bottle of Patron, two bottles of Hennessy, one box of Backwoods Mild Cigars, and two boxes of Sweet Aromatic Backwoods.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].