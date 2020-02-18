SG Presidential Election will be uncontested

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The next Student Body President will be Kathryn “Ally” Schneider, and Vice President will be Kayla Dougherty. They were the only pairing to apply for the positions, meaning there will be no election.

Schneider currently serves as the Chief of Staff for the Aloszka administration, and Kayla works as the Chair of the University and Student Affairs Committee. They represent the Forward Party.

The duo announced their candidacy on social media Monday night with a video.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and we’ll need experienced leaders to get us there,” Doughtery says in the video.

“That’s why we’re running, because it’s not about working for the University. It’s about working for you,” Schneider continues.

Further, there will be no senator elections. Only 20 applicants applied, and 21 applicants were needed to make the elections contested.

