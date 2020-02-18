Preserved human tongues found under home of former U of Florida professor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 8? Send Email Cancel

The home of a former University of Florida professor had a secret beneath its floorboards…

According to reporting by WCJB, human remains were found under a home in northwest Gainesville during an inspection of the home’s foundation. A former University of Florida professor, Dr. Ronald A. Baughman, previously owned the home and is speculated to have left the jars there in relation to his work in the 1970s and ’80s.

Some jars contained human tongues. Some remains date back to the 1960s.

The professor who previously owned the home conducted research and published studies in the area of oral surgery. Journals he published in include: Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology; Head & Neck; The Journal of the American Dental Association; Journal of Endodontics; and the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

According to a 1988 publication, he was an assistant professor and Director of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Advanced Training Programs at the University of Florida’s Health Science Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].