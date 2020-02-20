University adds security to second floor of J.J. Daniel Hall (President’s Office)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A security measure that started yesterday will now require students to have an ID before accessing the second floor of Building 1. That’s where the President’s office is.

According to the university, moving forward, students who have meetings or need to access the second floor of Building 1 will need to show their Osprey1card or a valid photo ID to a security guard who will then contact and escort the visitor to the office.

“The addition of a security guard in Building 1 is just one of many recent actions that have taken place. Other campus improvements to strengthen building security include the installation of a centralized campus building lockdown system, card access system on all campus housing facilities, 100+ panic buttons with direct links to campus police department, 250+ security cameras on exterior and interior locations, enhanced lighting in several areas and retrofitting classroom, lab and office locking systems for increased protection,” said the university in a statement obtained by Spinnaker.

The university says the Crisis Management Team has been taking meaningful actions to improve overall safety and security on campus and that as part of ongoing efforts, security measures have been added to Building 1.

A week ago, Spinnaker received a police report about a suspicious man who asked to leave his tote bag in the President’s office. When asked the university said this added security was not related to any recent incidents.

