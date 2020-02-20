It’s official: A new Playstation is on the way

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sony has recently opened an official website for their upcoming console: The Playstation 5. Currently, there aren’t many details about the upcoming console on the website, but the site does offer a sign up for a newsletter that will include the price and the release date.

“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.” Reads the website.

Currently, the only information that has been released are a few technical details of the console as well as the logo that was recently revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show.

While Sony is skipping the Electronic Entertainment Expo for the second year in a row, there is a chance that they will be unveiling their console at a dedicated Playstation meeting, similar to what was done with the release of the Playstation 4.

The Playstation 5 will be released during Holiday 2020.

