First Competitive Beach Volleyball Game On New Court: Photo Gallery

This semester, UNF finally built and opened our very own set of beach volleyball courts called The Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex, or “The Coop”. The five courts, near the Softball Complex, are the new home for the beach volleyball team and are free for students to use when practices are not occurring. Today, UNF hosted our first ever competitive beach volleyball game against Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

Despite temperatures below 50 degrees, the UNF Beach Volleyball team and fans covered in blankets, were still enjoying themselves and engaged in the match.

