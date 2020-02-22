Scarlet Knights rout Ospreys in series opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Behind 18 hits and 14 runs, Rutgers’ hitting overpowered UNF in a 14-3 win on Friday.

Logan Clayton was roughed up early in his second start of the season, lasting an inning after being tagged for eight runs (six earned) on seven hits.

Those two unearned runs were off a fielding error from Raff Libunao in right that allowed a pair of runners to score.

According to UNF Head Coach Tim Parenton, the Scarlet Knights’ early attack was crucial in the 14-3 loss.

“They put the ball in play really well early in the game,” Parenton said. “Everything they swung at was pretty much a hit and all of a sudden, we made a couple of mistakes fielding balls and it gets a little bit out of hand.”

Chris Brito was one of the driving forces for Rutgers, reaching base five times with two RBI’s as Rutgers scored six more runs after the first inning.

The Ospreys were behind the eight ball early and struggled to get much going offensively against Harry Rutkowski of the Scarlet Knights.

A pair of RBI singles from Grant Grodi and Ricky Presno were all UNF could muster against the junior from Fords, New Jersey.

Rutkowski finished his outing with six innings of two-run ball with a pair of strikeouts.

Libunao knocked in the final run of the game in the bottom of the ninth with a single up the middle to plate Blake Marabell and set the score at 14-3, Rutgers.

Three relievers made their debuts for the Ospreys including Rafael Santos, Tony Roca and Justin Parrish.

Marabell was the lone batter to record a multi-hit game (2) and Zach West recorded the first hit of his career at UNF with a single to right.

Rutkowski took the win on Friday and Clayton was handed the loss.

The Ospreys look to flip the script in the second game of the series on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:05 p.m.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].