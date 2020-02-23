Ospreys upset by Bisons on Senior Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 10? Send Email Cancel

Featured image by: Khorri Newton

Adrienne Jackson, Janesha Green, Dasha Eremeeva and Victoria Patrick possibly played their last game at UNF Arena on Saturday. Unfortunately, they were unable to stomp out the Lipscomb Bisons.

With family members, friends and supporters from the community among the crowd to celebrate its four seniors, North Florida’s women’s basketball team lost in disappointing fashion to the Bisons, 73-66.

In their last home game of the regular season, what had been stellar defense by the Ospreys through three quarters fell apart in the final frame. The team had allowed 37 points through the first three quarters, followed by 36 in the fourth, allowing the Bisons to hit nine of their 10 shots from the field.

“Defensively we really struggled in the fourth quarter. We played great defense for three quarters and in the fourth quarter we just didn’t get it done,” UNF head coach Darrick Gibbs said. “We didn’t communicate well at all. We were very choppy and that hurt us.”

Neither side could find rhythm in the first half. A low scoring first quarter and an even lower scoring second period saw the game tied at 24 going into the locker room.

UNF managed to pull away thanks to a run of 11 unanswered points in the third quarter, led by Adrienne Jackson who scored five during the run. The Ospreys would go into the fourth leading, 44-37.

The senior starters on the team all played well in the game but Jazz Bond shone. Not only did the junior set a new career high in points (25) and 12 rebounds, she also set a school record for blocks in a single game with seven blocks.

This loss now drops the Ospreys to 7-7 in ASUN play this season. They currently sit fifth in the conference standings but with two games remaining, they still have opportunities to move up as high as second place.

UNF will conclude its season with two road games, the first against Liberty on Monday, Feb. 24 and their final game will be against Stetson on Monday, March 2.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].