Ospreys rally late, fall to Rutgers in series sweep

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 0? Send Email Cancel

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Of all stats in the series finale between Rutgers and UNF, 11 runners left on base were the most glaring for UNF in a 7-6 loss to Rutgers.

“A lot of it comes from guys that are pressing a little bit,” UNF Head Coach Tim Parenton said. “They’re trying to show the coaching staff why they should be out there and they just have to relax and go.”

Will Ohme took the mound for the Ospreys in his first career start.

In the first inning, the Scarlet Knights pounced on Ohme with an RBI single from Chris Brito followed by Richie Schiekofer stealing home for an early 2-0 lead.

For the first time in the series, the Ospreys’ hitting backed up Ohme with three runs coming from a pair of RBI singles from Raff Libunao and Abraham Sequera with Tanner May scoring on a fielder’s choice for a 3-2 lead.

That lead was short-lived with Victor Valderrama doubling down the left field line to plate one for a 3-3 tie in the top of the second.

After an opposite field solo homer from Brito to give the Scarlet Knights a 4-3 lead, Ohme exited the game early in the fourth inning. The sophomore went three innings, allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and a punchout.

Eddie Miller came in relief for Ohme and had a solid outing with five innings of two-run ball, six hits and two punchouts.

Tevin Murray held the Ospreys in check with five innings of three-run ball with six strikeouts.

With the 7-3 deficit, Darin Kilfolyl came in the ninth to mow the Scarlet Knights’ hitters down, allowing two hits and struck out one to limit the damage.

The bottom of the ninth was when the bats finally began to wake up for UNF. With runners on first and second and one out, Tanner Clark delivered with an RBI single to plate one and cut the deficit to 7-4, Rutgers.

Abraham Sequera kept the rally alive when he reached on an error by the shortstop to score Libunao for a 7-5 deficit.

Trey Spratling-Williams was 0-for-3 on the day and executed with a sacrifice fly to center to plate Clark as the Ospreys climbed within one, 7-6.

Ricky Presno battled in his final at-bat of the day but struck out swinging to end the rally for a 7-6 UNF loss.

Despite the loss, May and Grant Grodi combined for six hits at the one and two slots in the lineup.

Clark and Sequera each reached base three times against Rutgers.

Murray picked up the win and Ohme was hooked with the loss.

The Ospreys drop to 2-4 on the season and go on the road to take on South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4:00 p.m.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].