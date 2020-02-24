Oz-Fest recap: Carnival and concert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A giant crowd of UNF students swarmed as rappers Rich the Kid and Gunna performed. Gates opened a little after 5 p.m. and students were welcomed with free items, such as an Oz-Fest t-shirt and a stuffed animal of their choice. The early hours of the event were scarce of people, but the closer the performance came, more students began to trickle in.

The fun carnival rides left riders dizzy, while others’ legs ached in long lines for cotton candy, food trucks or a custom airbrushed t-shirt. Despite the teeth-chattering temperatures, the treats and free items were well worth the wait as Ospreys were excited and rallied up for the music.

