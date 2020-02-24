Aloszka approved to buy student ASUN tickets

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 10 + 3? Send Email Cancel

Student Body President Aloszka was approved by the Senate to purchase student seats for the upcoming ASUN Quarterfinal game at UNF, allowing students to attend for free.

Student Government is partnering with Athletics and the President’s Office to purchase all of the seats in the student section, with SG funding 500 of the seats. Tickets during normal basketball games are covered by the Athletics Fee, but the ASUN tournament games would have cost $5 for students.

Aloszka’s request also covers two additional Quarterfinal games if UNF remains in the tournament. If not, the money will be returned to the Special Request Fund. The first of the games will be hosted at UNF on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 pm.

Overall, the request for tickets totaled $7,500, breaking down to $2,500 per game.

“I think anything we can do to encourage school spirit, pride, attendance in games is always a plus, and we haven’t made this tournament in 3 or 4 years,” said Aloszka during his presentation to the B&A committee.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].