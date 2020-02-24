Former UNF employee resigns from University of Wisconsin amid gender discrimination allegations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Albert Colom, a former UNF Associate Vice President of Enrollment Services, has resigned from his position at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire after an investigation was launched, prompted by allegations of gender discrimination by at least eight female employees, according to University of Wisconsin’s student newspaper The Spectator.

Colom worked at UNF from 2014 to 2018. He reported directly to the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

When asked for a statement whether there were any issues while he was at UNF, the University said they do not comment on personnel matters involving current or former employees.

Spinnaker is reviewing Colom’s employee file and will update this story as it develops.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].